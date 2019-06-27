A $42.7 million school bond will appear on the Bonneville County ballot at the end of August.
The Bonneville Joint School District 93 board voted unanimously Wednesday night to place the bond on the ballot for Aug. 27 in order to build a new elementary school and fund additions to Bonneville and Hillcrest high schools.
The listed cost for the bond is more than $3 million more than what was initially discussed by the board this spring. The announcement of extra costs for construction and new plans for the special education program led to the board delaying the vote two weeks while district officials tried to develop solid estimates of construction costs.
"This should now be the closest, most accurate estimate we've ever had before a bond vote," Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said.
The largest chunk of the bond will go toward creating a new elementary school at the intersection of 49th Street and Ammon Road. Current estimates have set aside $14 million for the construction of the school, which will have 28 classrooms and be the largest elementary school in the district, and a total cost of $18.7 million, including changes to the district's special education program that had previously been planned for Falls Valley Elementary School but would now be housed at the new school.
The bond also will provide $12.85 million to add eight classrooms and provide renovations to Bonneville High School and $11.13 million for similar work at Hillcrest High School.
"The whole issue came up out of these schools needing to add capacity. That's why we wanted to expand both of them at the same time," board member Ann Landers said.
Many board members worried that the bond would be affected by House Bill 626, which gave school districts a strict formula to estimate how much the bond would cost the average taxpayer. That estimate came in at $92 per $100,000 of taxable home value, a number the board felt was unrealistically expensive given the county's rate of growth and increasing value.
Woolstenhulme and Chief Financial Officer Guy Wangsgard expected the actual average payments would end up closer to $50 per year and be spread unevenly across the lifetime of the bond. Most likely, the payment allocated to this bond would remain small until the previous four bonds are paid off in the 2030s, at which point the cost for this construction would spike.
The bond proposal faced immediate opposition from some district patrons. Before Wednesday's meeting, the D93 Taxpayers group which often opposes the district's school bond proposals issued a statement that questioned whether the improvements for the high schools were needed and argued against paying for the bond and higher property taxes at the same time.
"Construction of new homes continues at a rapid pace in the district, thus increasing the number of property owners who bear the burden of our schools. Shouldn’t that ease the burden on all taxpayers?" spokeswoman Halli Stone wrote.
Board members said they would be happy to sit down and discuss the cost of the bond with D93 Taxpayers or any group that wanted to campaign in favor of the bond before the Aug. 27 vote.