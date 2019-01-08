The Zone 2 vacancy on the Idaho Falls School District 91 Board of Trustees is scheduled to be filled Thursday evening during a special board meeting at the district office.
The board plans to meet at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
District 91 announced three candidates to fill the vacancy Tuesday afternoon: Saige Ballock-Dixon, Dyanne Murdoch and Paul Haacke.
The candidate will replace Dave Lent, who was elected to the Idaho Senate in the November general election.
“We are saddened to see Dave Lent leave the D91 school board,” school board Chairwoman Deidre Warden said in a statement on Dec. 13. “He has been a strong leader and has always sought solutions that bring people together rather than divide them."
Letters of interest for the position were due by Dec. 21. Candidates must be 18 or older, a U.S. citizen, Idaho resident and Zone 2 resident.
Zone 2's boundaries can be viewed at ifschools.org.