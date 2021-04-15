Idaho Falls and Bonneville school districts had different tones as they talked through their approaches to spending emergency COVID-19 relief funds Wednesday night.
Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds were set aside for schools by the federal government in each of the three COVID-19 relief bills. The first round of ESSER funding was made available to Idaho schools in the spring of 2020. The second and third editions of the funds have been awarded to the state, but the Legislature has not finalized the timeline and rules for how districts can spend it.
The Idaho Falls School District 91 board of trustees approved plans to use the ESSER funding to make up for the reduction in next year's discretionary funds which covers many non-salary school expenses. The district will use $1.6 million from the first ESSER allotment, along with $400,000 from the second, to make up for the discretionary cut.
Across town, Bonneville Joint School District 93 trustees took no action on the allocation as they waited for the results of the supplemental and plant facility levy votes coming May 18. Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said the district may have to use ESSER funds if the levies are voted down just to avoid resorting to salary cuts and furlough days.
"They're not supposed to be used to give our patrons a tax break," Woolstenhulme said. "If we have to use these to operate our schools, it's what we'll do, but it will come at the cost of how these dollars could really benefit our kids."
Bonneville used the initial round of ESSER funding before the school year began for personal protective equipment, Chromebooks and internet access for students working from home. The district is currently slated to receive $5.1 million in ESSER II funding, which the State Department of Education said can be used for similar needs, and eventually $11.2 million from the ESSER III funds in the American Rescue Plan.
The district had expected to get that full round of funding for this year. The public schools budget crafted by the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee in March splits the ESSER II funding between the current fiscal year and the upcoming one. Woolstenhulme said that even if the district used the entirety of this year's ESSER to cover the drop in discretionary funds, they would still enter fiscal year 2022 with a half-million-dollar deficit.
Bonneville is running a supplemental levy that would provide $5.8 million per year and a plant facility levy providing $2.8 million per year next month. Attempts to increase both of the levies were rejected by voters in March.
"Our district has become dependent on revenue that is not dependable, and that's a difficult position for the district to be in," trustee Chad Dance said.
The board did vote to delay the budget and fee hearings until June 16 to give time to finalize plans after the levy vote. Finance director Guy Wangsgard said he was already working on various potential budgets for the district, depending on the levy amount and the timeline for when ESSER funding becomes available.
The votes by Idaho Falls trustees finalize the district's approach to the ESSER I funds and make up for previous budget changes. Last year the district froze the teacher career ladder and leadership premiums at the suggestion of Gov. Brad Little in an effort to cover the expected budgetary drop from COVID-19.
Instead of seeing a revenue drop, though, Idaho Falls remained economically stable over the last year without pulling in the first round of ESSER funds. Wednesday's vote means that District 91 teacher salaries and leadership stipends will return to the levels that were appropriated last March, before the virus-related cuts.
"For teacher salaries, it would be as if they received the higher pay from the start of the school year. We would pay a large lump sum in May to catch up the months they didn't receive it," district finance director Carrie Smith said.
Going forward, District 91 is expected to receive an additional $5.8 million in funding from ESSER II and $14.8 million from ESSER III.