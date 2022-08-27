Idaho Falls area public school officials are working to ensure school safety in a national environment that has seen increased threats.
"Honestly, to say that you're really 100% prepared, I don't know that that's true, it would be naïve to say you are, but you do your absolute best," said Gordon Howard, Bonneville Joint School District 93's director of Safe Schools and Technology Services.
Officials from both District 93 and Idaho Falls School District 91 are working to provide heightened levels of security but are struggling to fulfill all necessary precautions, feeling they can never be completely prepared for all potential threats.
School security is a national concern and no community is immune to potential threats as evidenced by the May 2021 school shooting at Rigby Middle School. Families want assurance that their children will be coming home at the end of the day and school officials, amidst teaching biology and art, wish they didn't have to focus on such grave responsibilities.
Eighty to 90% of school shootings worldwide happen in the United States, according to Homeland Security expert William Pelfrey Jr. as reported by VCU News. About 2,100 shootings have happened since 1970 with a fifth of those happening within the last two years. In 2020, there were 96 reported school shootings; in 2021, that number jumped to 202 and in just the first half of 2022, there have been 95 new reports, leaving 40 people dead and 76 injured.
District 91 officials have schools they feel are locked up tight but others where security issues might be falling through the cracks.
The district's elementary schools have a hodgepodge of security protocols which limit access to buildings and prevent unwanted visitors. The district has also worked to prepare teachers and students for potential emergencies with a variety of "command responses."
"Each school has an expectation that they are training their students and staff every year, all year," said Katie Francis, District 91's coordinator of school safety and social emotional learning. "We have an evacuation, a reverse evacuation, a lockout, a lockdown and shelter in place protocols."
The preventive measures are in place within the district's schools but lack of funding has not allowed for necessary infrastructure updates for some secondary schools that would make all schools equally safe and secure, district officials said.
"Idaho Falls High School is particularly challenging because there is a group of students that have to take classes in outside buildings," said Margaret Wimborne, director of communications and community outreach for District 91. "Doors are open during class periods to allow access to the school for students coming in and out.
"There are issues with our high schools that are not easily addressed without additional investments, part of that is the focus of the bond, to increase the security and safety of our secondary schools."
District 91's board of trustees in July approved a $250 million bond proposal, that, if passed, would address safety concerns within the schools which lack updated precautionary security measures.
"We want to do our best to be proactive and not reactive when these types of things happen," Francis said.
Wimborne said that if this bond fails in November, district officials will have to go "back to the drawing board" for ways to keep students safe.
Access control systems have been installed on all campuses within District 91 and have been a successful resource in the district, Francis said.
District 93 officials agree that high schools in the area lack necessary safety due to circumstances such as open campuses, unregulated traffic in and out of buildings and general infrastructure issues.
"Students leave at lunch all the time, there's hundreds of students coming and going, this is always a potential for safety concerns," Howard said. "This could easily cause security issues.
"We try to make people check in and out but if someone wanted to circumvent that process they could certainly try and even at times have succeeded. Hillcrest High School is one that causes some problems. When you walk into the front door you walk right into the hallway. The office is straight across but you can turn left or right and you're directly in the school with the kids. Because of the current configuration we can't really funnel people into the office."
District 93 officials proposed a $42.7 million bond in 2019 to address safety concerns but the measure didn't pass. With infrastructure changes impossible in some schools, officials are implementing preventive measures and training to offset these disadvantages.
"The district has six resource officers from Bonneville County Sheriff's Office that do a training specific to school shootings called 'Move, Secure, Defense,’” Howard said. "Building to building the staff is taught about this options-based defense tactic.
"We are not simply asking our teachers to lock the doors anymore. We are teaching them to move out of danger, if you cannot, then secure, safely lock down. The last resort, defend yourself in any way you can."
The resource officers are walking teachers through their hallways and classrooms in an effort to prepare them for worst-case scenarios. They learn escape routes, lockdown procedures and defense tactics.
The district does not have teachers carrying weapons but has had a few staff members express the desire to carry a weapon while on campus, with two or three administrators saying they would if they needed to, Howard said.
Though the potential for school shootings is a concern, other security issues such as problems with child custody, who can pick students up from schools, and protecting students while on school grounds are more common.
"We try to monitor our playgrounds to make sure that there are not just people wandering in and out," Howard said. "That is a challenge because some of the playgrounds are wide open, we don't have locked fences."
Both districts have come to the understanding that preventive measures and preemptive preparation are the best way to avoid security problems.
"The focus is on how we can keep the children safe," Wimborne said. "It is less focused on the dangers that are out there and more on how we can work together to keep our schools safe."
Despite school safety concerns driven largely by school shootings, Francis said it's important to remember "schools are super safe."
But making sure students feel safe takes a village, Wimborne said.
"We need to make sure our community as a whole is a safe place for kids, where kids feel like they are important, and valued and connected, that they have someone they can go to if they're struggling and having a hard time. Safety takes the whole community."