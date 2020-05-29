The school year may have ended but school districts across eastern Idaho will continue providing bagged meals for students to pick up for at least another month.
Bonneville Joint School District 93 has distributed around 270,000 meals through the emergency food program, or more than 5,000 per day since it launched the effort on March 19.
"It's what we call a Herculean effort," district Child Nutrition Supervisor Heather Plain said. "It takes a lot of coordination and people working tirelessly behind the scenes to make that happen."
The demand for meals has been going down over the last few weeks as businesses began to reopen. While Plain said some of that came from families being able to afford their own food again as they received stimulus checks or returned to work, she was worried some students could still be left behind by the inability to make it to the food distribution sites.
In Idaho Falls School District 91, the average meals per day has been closer to 1,500. More than 200 of those daily meals are distributed each weekday morning at Hawthorne Elementary School. Erika Lindley transitioned over spring break from being a cafeteria cashier to providing meals outside the school, where she still recognized many of the students and families that stop by.
"I can tell which car is coming up and how many lunches they're going to need," Lindley said.
For the first time in several years, District 91 will host summer meal locations for students. The same seven sites that were operating over the last two months will continue to provide meals in June, but the hours will be restricted to between 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Meals will also be taken to Sunnyside Acres and Sunset trailer park during those mornings.
Jefferson School District 251 has about half the number of students as Idaho Falls but has been handing out hundreds more meals per day. Food Service Director Debbie Timm said the district would be dropping down to three curbside locations for June (Harwood Elementary, Robert Elementary and the Early Childhood Center) and two sites for the rest of the summer, although she said they could expand the program if demand remained high.
"I don't want to discourage any families from coming to get food. It was surprising how much demand there was, but refreshing that we were able to keep up with it," Timm said.
Earlier this month District 93's child nutrition department released its schedule for hot meals through the first four weeks of June. The food will be provided for free to kids 18 and younger at four curbside locations (Discovery, Hillview, Summit Hills and Ucon Elementary) between 10 a.m and 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday, as well as bagged for the students attending summer school in the district.
Price explained that USDA requirements for the Meals for Kids program meant the district had been planning most of these meals for more than a year. Her department was sticking with those plans as much as possible, though shortages in some items might cause limited changes as they attempt to resupply.