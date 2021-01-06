Idaho Falls School District 91 is ramping up a new app to organize donations for students in need.
The district started posting donation requests in November to Purposity, a nonprofit app launched by activists in Georgia in 2018 to manage donations to students and charities at the community level. The Idaho Falls District 91 page now has more than 240 followers on the app and has been able to fill at least 20 requests since launching the program.
After downloading the free app, users can follow the pages for Idaho Falls, Bonneville and Pocatello school districts to see their list of needs. At the moment the list for Idaho Falls is dominated by winter boots and snow jackets. Donors provide the money for the need they want to fill, which is used to purchase the item from Amazon or an online retail store and ship it to the school.
“Everything on there is a specific, real need that went through channels in the schools and donors know that the students will really benefit from it,” said Christine Fullmer, who oversees the donations posted to the app for Idaho Falls and the passing out of items to students.
One of the large early donations managed by the app went to the Valdez family. The gas heaters in the family’s home stopped working during the fall, forcing them to rely on electric heaters. The heating issues got worse after their home was broken into during Thanksgiving break and the front door couldn’t fully close.
Stephanie Valdez said the family didn’t know about Purposity when it was suggested as a way to provide them with a space heater. Valdez said she has downloaded the app and wants to use it to help out other families get what they need.
“I think it’s helpful and an amazing way to try and help those in need,” Valdez said.
Bonneville Joint School District took part in the pilot rollout of the app in the fall of 2018. The district now has more than 1,000 of followers on the app, and Bonneville counselor and donation manager Jessica Baksis said they have been able to fill every request that has been posted since.
“I think it works because it is super easy. It takes less than a minute to pick an open need and pay for it, the item ships directly to me and I get it to the family that needs it,” Baksis said.
Fullmer said she hoped to triple the number of followers at Idaho Falls had and be able to fill dozens of requests from families every month.