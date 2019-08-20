The annual event to introduce new teachers to the resources and staff of Idaho Falls School District 91 was held early Tuesday morning.
District 91 and the Idaho Falls Education Association hosted the New Educator Breakfast at 7 a.m. at the Downtown Event Center. Sixty new teachers were welcomed at the breakfast, along with four new hires in district-level positions.
One of those new hires is Grace Hansen, who will be the yearbook adviser and freshman history teacher at Idaho Falls High School. Hansen had been an attorney in Fort Hall before she received an online teaching certificate and applied to teach in the district this year.
"I'm so interested in meeting my first students. It's also the thing that I'm most nervous about right now," Hansen said.
Teachers weren't the only new hires in the district who attended the breakfast. Chris Powell came from overseeing a rural high school in California to become the principal at Eagle Rock Middle School, where he'll be handling three times as many students and has a much wider support system to work with.
"It will be a big adjustment to go from a one-man show to having all these resources in place around me," Powell said.
After the teachers sat down with their food, representatives from the school district and the education association spoke about the importance of education and collaboration. Superintendent George Boland and school board member Hilary Radcliffe spoke for District 91, while other teachers and principals spoke about the benefits they had seen from the association.
"We are all trying to help our students, so why would we not want a positive working connection with our teaching association?" Boland said during his statement.
The close relationship between the district and the local teacher's representatives does not exist in every district in Idaho. Idaho Falls Education Association member and former president Angela Gillman said that no other breakfast event the state education association hosted was as well-attended as this one.
Both groups touted the personal resources they began giving teachers as soon as they started working. District 91 offers a mentor program for new teachers during their first two years, offering regular check-ins on how the new arrivals are doing emotionally and within the classroom, while the statewide Idaho Education Association provides professional development classes and programs to help teachers advance in their field.
Taylor Houck said that attending last year's breakfast benefited her when she started teaching at A.H. Bush Elementary School. She attended the breakfast again this year to help the school's four new hires get acclimated in the same way.
"I'm giving them details and answers to all the questions that they might not think to ask right away," Houck said.
The breakfast also included a coffee station from Dutch Bros. Coffee, where all sales went to the nonprofit Idaho Children's Fund, and raffle drawings for classroom grants and smaller prizes.