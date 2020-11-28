The coronavirus pandemic hasn't slowed down the College of Eastern Idaho's effort to provide more local high schoolers with access to college courses.
Compass Academy senior Leah Alboucq is taking a statistics class and an anatomy class at the college this fall. During the spring she plans to take another anatomy class and officially begin the certified nursing assistant program.
Alboucq had taken online classes for college credit before in order to get an early, discounted start on her degree. For her senior year, Alboucq is attending both of her classes at the college two days a week.
"Being around college students who aren't my age is a little motivating. It helps to know there's more to learn after high school," Alboucq said.
There are 1,810 students who are taking credits at College of Eastern Idaho this fall, including hundreds of local high schoolers. Overall the high school participation in dual-credit and concurrent classes at CEI grew by 34% from last fall.
"We were not sure what to expect with everything that is going on. We knew that we had increased our offerings by approving new teachers in dual credit," said Mary Stephenson, director of Early College Programs at the College of Eastern Idaho.
Discounted early access to college classes is made possible by Idaho's Advanced Opportunities Program and the related Fast Forward program. The programs run by the State Department of Education were launched in 2015 and cover up to $75 for students to take dual credit or concurrent classes with CEI. Workforce lessons and other non-traditional classes can be covered through the Advanced Opportunities funds at a higher cost.
Student enrollment in dual-credit classes jumped from 50,000 students statewide in 2016 to more than 70,000 two years later. A report issued this summer by free-market think tank the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research cited the Advanced Opportunities program as "a useful model for legislators and policy advocates in other states who are searching for ways to improve the quality of high school instruction."
There are two approaches to early college courses offered by Idaho colleges for local students. Dual credit courses are taught at the high schools by teachers who are specifically certified to teach the same material that would be covered at the college level. Concurrent classes are normal courses at the CEI campus that students who are 16 or older can enroll in to earn credits for both high school and college.
Samantha Booth is a counselor at Compass Academy, helping set up students like Alboucq with the courses that will work best for them. Booth said that it was most common for students to use the program to take classes that are required for high school graduation, like government or math classes. Booth said she's also seen a rising interest in those college classes from high school juniors.
"The juniors get started with a few classes, and I'm seeing them get high school requirements out of the way. Some are researching what’s next for their major. It hasn't been a long-term trend, but I’ve seen this group do really well," Booth said.
A third of all the credits being taken at CEI this fall are being done online. Stephenson said the breakdown between in-person and online courses for concurrent high schoolers is similar.
Taking classes from two schools at the same time also means navigating two different sets of coronavirus restrictions. Alboucq was asked to quarantine for three days by CEI after a potential exposure to the virus at the college's tutoring center. On the final day of that isolation, Compass Academy contacted her about a potential exposure at the high school. Alboucq isolated for another eight days after that.
Despite the disruptions and the video lessons that came with her quarantines, Alboucq said she would recommend the same approach for other students who don't mind tackling more disciplined coursework to get a head start on college.
"At CEI things are a lot more standard. I will have two assignments each week and a test every two weeks, while at Compass it depends on what project we’re in at that point," Alboucq said.
"Students who participate in these classes are more likely to move onto higher education and finish a degree credential. Sometimes that’s with CEI, and sometimes we help them transfer that credit to another institution," Stephenson said.