Initial statewide numbers from the first year of Idaho's new young reader exam and the most recent Idaho Standards Achievement Test scores show continued improvement for students when it comes to reading and writing while lagging behind in other areas.
The State Department of Education announced the preliminary score from the Idaho Standards Achievement Test and the Idaho Reading Indicator during a meeting with the state education task force Monday. The department uses the tests to measure the success of school districts and individual students from kindergarten through high school.
The reading indicator was the byproduct of the Comprehensive Literacy Plan created by Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's education task force in 2015. The test measures five standards of basic literacy and comprehension among students from kindergarten to third grade to see how they improve during the school year and between grades.
State Director of Assessment Karlynn Laraway said these results from the first ever statewide early reading test would set the benchmark for the Department of Education moving forward.
"What I'm looking for is what we're doing to improve student scores from where they start in the year and what we can do to help improve their skills," Laraway said.
Preliminary numbers show that many students saw improvement during the school year. The number of students reading at grade level jumped from 52.9 percent in the fall to 69.9 percent in the spring. By the end of the school year, half as many students were reading far below grade level.
The preliminary results don't have a breakdown of the five literacy skills — alphabetic knowledge, comprehension, fluency, phonemic awareness and vocabulary — though Laraway said the early results show room for improvement in the vocabulary scores.
The picture coming from this year's ISAT scores was mixed. English and math scores at most grade levels have stayed steady or improved since 2016, with 55 percent of students overall being proficient in language arts and 44 percent passing in math.
“It’s encouraging to see steady increases, both from year to year and from grade to grade as students progress,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said when the results were released.
Both of the general proficiency numbers are small improvements from previous years but are behind the state goals of 60 percent and 51 percent, respectively. The numbers also continued a pattern of math scores declining students age. While the majority of third graders were proficient in math, only a third of the 10th graders who took the test were.
"Math is a fundamental skill. We want to make sure our students have those skills early on and we can scaffold learning on top of that," Laraway said.
Districts have had access to their scores for several months to allow real-time changes and evaluation of how teachers are doing. The final numbers for the tests will be vetted by district leaders over the next month before more detailed breakdowns are released with the K-12 report cards in August.