After incidents such as the May 24 school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that saw 37 students and staff killed or injured, preventing such events has been a topic of focus.

Despite that, there have been two more school shootings — one in Baltimore and one in Oakland — since the start of the 2022-23 school year a month ago.With school security back in the spotlight across the country, officials from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department feel they are prepared for dangers in local schools.

