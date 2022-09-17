Students arrive at Uvalde Elementary School, now protected by a fence and Texas State Troopers, for the first day of school, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Uvalde. Students in Uvalde are returning to campuses for the first time since the shootings at Robb Elementary where two teachers and 19 students were killed.
Eric Gay - staff, AP
Officer Jarom Brizzee is the school resource officer at Eagle Rock Middle School.
courtesy of Idaho Falls Police Department
{span}Officer Dax Siddoway is the school resource officer at Skyline High School.{/span}
After incidents such as the May 24 school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that saw 37 students and staff killed or injured, preventing such events has been a topic of focus.
Despite that, there have been two more school shootings — one in Baltimore and one in Oakland — since the start of the 2022-23 school year a month ago.With school security back in the spotlight across the country, officials from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department feel they are prepared for dangers in local schools.
According to Education Week{/a}, a news organization dedicated to educational reporting, the number of school shootings has not only gotten back to pre-pandemic levels but has surpassed them.
With a total of 29 school shootings this year resulting in injury or deaths — 34 last year and 24 in both 2019 and 2018 — numbers are rising.
The sheriff’s office and police department have taken steps to improve the safety of local schools and students but are still concerned about active shooters.
”The nature of what schools are, filled with children, is a huge priority for the community and for the police department,” said Jeremy Galbreaith, captain of investigations and special operations for the Idaho Falls Police Department. “Our job is to protect the innocent and I don’t think there’s anything more innocent than a kid.”
Galbreaith has been working with the department since the early 1990s and says that active shooter training and preparation in the city began in 1999 after the tragic Columbine shooting in April of that year.
”We started really amping up our responses to active shooters because we didn’t ever want something like that to happen here,” Galbreaith said.
The department does a variety of simulation training in preparation for worst-case scenarios, but Galbreaith said it has been less than constant.
Local reaction to the Columbine shooting led to expanding the school resource officer program. Combined efforts from the school districts and law enforcement offices have allowed for multiple resource officers within each school district. Idaho Falls School District 91 currently has four resource officers while District 93 has five. The resource officers are based out of the high schools and junior high schools but are each responsible for different elementary schools in the area as well.
Though school resource officer programs started in the 1950s as a way to connect students and local law enforcement, events in recent years have given the deputies and officers a more protective role in schools.
Nate Downey, a school resource officer in Bonneville Joint School District 93, is entering his 13th year in the position and feels that the students and teachers are safer and feel safer when they know someone is there to protect them.
”Knowing that my presence, not that it’s me, but an armed law enforcement officer is here at school is a deterrent just by being here. (That’s) a huge part of why I show up,” Downey said. “I like to be here early, I want them to see me, I like them to know I am here.”
In his decade-plus service as a school resource officer, Downey has taken many weapons from students, including knives and guns, and said most resource officers within the district have done the same.
With tragedies such as the May 2021 Rigby Middle School shooting hitting so close to home for local students, having an officer on campus with the tools to help can really build trust and provide safety, Downey said.
School resource officers are required through their office or department to participate in training courses specific to the dangers schools face. Resource officers learn from the response to school shootings throughout the country and constantly work to prepare themselves as well as school officials.
“There is an expectation by students, parents, teachers and everyone that we are prepared,” Downey said.
”I keep myself up to date and ready … because we do not rise to our level of expectations, we fall back to our level of training. I am constantly trying to practice and my goal is to be ready when the time comes.”
Downey said on-campus violence is an increasing concern for school administrators and law enforcement alike.”More school violence happens than we hear of and it is sad,” he said. “This is a different time but we are mentally, emotionally and physically preparing for those different times.”
Though the schools and officers hope that a school shooting never happens, they prepare for it as if it will.
”It’s part of the job. We have to be ready to step up, move forward, and conquer it,” Downey said. “I don’t ever want to hear our names on national television the way Sandy Hook, Columbine or Uvalde were.”