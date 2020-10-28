Many of the largest school districts in eastern Idaho saw enrollment increases this school year despite a downward trend statewide.
The State Department of Education released a trove of details about the state's public schools and school districts with the regular school report card. The numbers on the Idaho Schools website include enrollment details for all schools coming into this year along with breakdowns of graduation rate, statewide tests, school spending and other factors of school success.
Idaho Ed News reported that based on the new report cards, Idaho's public school districts saw their enrollment drop by more than 4,500 students this fall. A majority of the state's 182 public school districts and charter schools saw some level of decline in their enrollment while online schools and public charters grew.
Bonneville Joint School District 93 was among the few public districts to see a major increase in its student population. The district added 469 students this year, 100 more than it had grown by during the previous school year, reaching a total enrollment of 13,192 students this year.
Bonneville's growth does not come at the expense of any of the largest neighboring schools. Idaho Falls School District 91 only saw an increase of 68 students, but that was enough to push the district's enrollment to more than 10,000. White Pine Charter School and Alturas International Academy, the two largest public charter schools in Idaho Falls, added dozens of new students on their own.
That pattern of growth was not isolated to the schools in Bonneville County. Blackfoot, Madison, Jefferson Joint, Fremont, Teton and Ririe school districts all saw their enrollment grow, to varying degrees, coming into the current school year. Salmon School District 291 saw no difference in its enrollment, with 755 students attending both last year and this year.
Some of the smaller school districts in the region did see a decline in their enrollment. Shelley and Sugar-Salem school districts both saw a net loss of about 20 students coming into this school year. Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center had the biggest decline in the region as its enrollment went from 621 students to 517.
Not all the news contained in the new report cards was positive. Idaho Falls School District saw declines in both its graduation rate and the participation in college and career readiness programs. About 67% of high schoolers in the district were involved in a college or career preparation class last year, well below Idaho's overall average of 85.9%.
The Idaho Schools website stated that "many metrics in the Idaho Report Card are missing for 2020" because of coronavirus-related school closures. Spring results for the Idaho Reading Indicator and many other statewide tests are the most significant absences from the updated report cards.