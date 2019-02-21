Twenty schools in eastern Idaho recently received grants worth a combined $62,000 from the Idaho STEM Action Center, an education center created in 2015 that creates science, tech, engineering and math grants and opportunities for Idaho.
The money given to eastern Idaho schools was part of a larger sum of $266,455 given to 70 schools across the state, according to a STEM Action Center news release.
The money was split into two grant programs: 16 computer science grants worth about $142,000 and 54 PK12 “innovative STEM project grants” worth about $124,438, the release said.
The computer science grants will fund hardware and software for coding including tablets, desktop computers, drones and robots that support ALICE (an active shooter response training), virtual reality and Arduino Software, which helps write code. The grants also will go toward teaching programming language such as C++, Python, Java and Scratch.
The PK12 innovative STEM project grants fund school programs including 3D-printing initiatives, cyber security exercises, robotics and drone programs and stop-motion animation classes.
Bonneville Online High School received $7,500 between two grants, which will be spent on a 3D printer and training on how to use the printer.
“Majority (of students) are amazed at the technology used,” Bonneville Online High School career technical educator Nancy Love said of the 3D printing and VR goggles students at the online school use. “We provide a hands-on experience for our students.”
Bonneville Online High School principal Corey Telford said the school was able to purchase Learning Blade software, an online tool that allows young students to research careers in the STEM field, as well as 3D printing design course Tinkercad with the $7,500.
“The kids get to go on and research and build bridges like civil engineers,” Telford said of the Learning Blade and Tinkercad programs.
Idaho Falls Public Library received $2,500 from the PK12 innovative STEM project grant and used the money to purchase littleBits and Micro:bits for its youth STEM programs, Idaho Falls Public Library programming supervisor Ryan Congdon said in an email to the Post Register. The programs provide coding and computer programming for teachers and students, according to their websites, and Idaho Falls Public Library will look to use the money to purchase 3D printers, circuit machines, chromebooks, robots, computer programming, drones, web design and sound and video editing tools.
Congdon said the littleBits and Micro:bits also will help the library's "Coding for Kids" program, which has 20 kids visit the library three to five days a week.
"STEM is somewhat of a popular movement in libraries around the country. Libraries are about information, and access to information, and more and more that includes first hand information gained through experience," Congdon said in an email. "At the (Idaho Falls Public Library) our purpose is to enrich our patrons' lives, and so we seek to encourage kids and adults to think creatively, and explore as many and various new and emerging technologies as possible."
Driggs Elementary School and Teton Elementary School also received computer science grants.
Ammon Elementary School, Bridgewater Elementary School, Falls Valley Elementary School, Madison Junior High School, Rendezvous Upper Elementary School, Rigby Middle School, Sugar-Salem High School, Tautphaus Park Zoological Society, Temple View Elementary School, Teton Elementary School received grants for PK12 innovative STEM projects.
The program, which started in 2017, has seen an increase in applicants during the previous two years, the release said. Schools that applied for the computer science grants could request up to $10,000; schools applying for the innovative STEM project grants could request up to $2,500.
“This time total requests for our CS and PK12 grants exceeded $556,000," STEM Action Center executive director Angela Hemingway, Ph.D., said in the release. "It's a competitive process and we had to decline 48 requests — two out of five applicants — but with additional industry support we could more fully fund the needs of Idaho's STEM community."