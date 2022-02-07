Representing thousands of their peers across Idaho, a group of about 100 teachers traveled to Boise on Jan. 17 to lobby for education bills, primarily the health insurance bill.
“I had written to lawmakers before several times but going there in person makes a big difference,” said Megan Dallimore, a kindergarten teacher at Cloverfield Elementary School and member of the Idaho Education Association. “When our collective voice is shared, you just get heard a little bit better.”
The teachers were organized by the Idaho Education Association, which has a lobbying event for its members at the state capitol during the legislative session every year. Although this is the first year association members have lobbied since the pandemic began, said the Association’s East Idaho Organizing Center Director Beage Atwater.
The teachers’ efforts were rewarded as the health insurance bill passed in the Senate 32-3 Thursday sending the bill to Gov. Brad Little’s desk. The bill sets up a fund into which the state could appropriate $75.5 million to cover buy-in fees if every Idaho school district decided to join the state employee insurance plan.
“We are ecstatic. This is a great push in the right direction,” Dallimore said.
School districts could also take their share of $105 million in annual additional funding they’d receive to negotiate better coverage locally.
Many teachers are leaving the profession in Idaho due to low salaries and subpar benefits, said Daniel Gutierrez, a Black Canyon Middle School seventh-grade math teacher and association member. The high deductibles for teachers on the state insurance plan currently make health care barely a benefit which leads to many teachers, including Gutierrez, choosing to be on their spouse’s health insurance plan, he said.
One in 10 teachers in Idaho are leaving the profession each year, according to a state Board of Education 2018 report.
“We’re losing a lot of great teachers because our pay isn’t as competitive and those benefits aren’t as competitive,” Gutierrez said. “All we want is for students to have a good learning environment … As much as we love our jobs and making a difference, making a difference won’t pay the bills.”
Dallimore's family is on her health insurance plan and she said it's their biggest expense.
“It takes a significant portion of my paycheck,” Dallimore said. “It’s more than our mortgage that we pay every month and that’s not even going to the doctor or paying for prescriptions. That’s just to be covered with insurance.”
The state currently allocates $8,400 per teacher per year to schools to cover health insurance costs; the plan calls for that to rise to $12,500, the amount allocated per state employee, including legislators.
Not all is perfect with the health insurance bill, Gutierrez said. The bill also removes a current benefit teachers get to partially offset the cost, nearly $20 million a year in “leadership premiums” for teachers who take on additional duties.
“(The bill) was a few steps forward for a lot of teachers and a few steps back for those that have been taking on those leadership positions,” Gutierrez said.
Little likely will sign the bill as it follows his funding plan he outlined at the start of the session. During a press conference in Idaho Falls on Jan. 14, Little said raising the allocation for teacher health insurance will help even the playing field for lower-funded school districts to hire staff.
“That’s really critical if we’re going to recruit and retain really good teachers in these rural districts,” Little said.
Lobbying and speaking to legislators in person was a positive experience for several teachers, said Melanie Hammond, a sixth-grade Alternative Instruction Model teacher at Madison Middle School and association member. She said she was pleased with the health insurance bill because more money in teachers’ pockets allows them to invest more in their communities and help children even more.
Those small conversations with legislators often make the difference to bring change, Dallimore said. Education isn’t political, but public schools are funded by the legislature and Dallimore said she encourages people to be persistent and contact their legislators about what they want.
“If parents want something like all-day kindergarten, they need to write and let their voices be heard,” Dallimore said. “(Legislators) don’t hear enough from parents about what they want.”