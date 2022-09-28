Edgemont Elementary School Principal Wade Leavitt met nearly 50 students in the parking lot of Community Park on Wednesday, excited to lead them on a bike ride to school on the school’s first ever Ride With the Principal Day.
This is Leavitt’s first year as the school’s principal and he has earned the admiration of parents throughout the community.
“We have loved Mr. Leavitt; he has been great,” said Chelsea Kruger, a school parent and Idaho Falls resident. “As parents, we love to see (the kids) moving, enjoying being outside, and being involved with their leaders at school, it makes a huge difference in the way they learn.”
Leavitt first started as a counselor at the school, where he began to develop strong connections with the students. He then moved on to be a vice principal for Linden Park Elementary School and came back to Edgemont this year to be principal.
The school started Ride With the Principal Day as a way to celebrate the end of the Idaho initiative, Just Ride Idaho, which, to promote healthy habits, asks students to try and ride their bikes to school more often. The initiative encourages the students with the chance to be entered into a raffle. One lucky student will win a new bicycle at the end of this week.
“This is a new thing the school is doing and it is so fun,” said Teryn Gundersen, a school parent from Idaho Falls. “I love seeing the kids be so excited about going to school.”
Leavitt said he hopes the event will happen annually as he has seen how much the students have enjoyed it.
“It is so much fun to be out here with the students and to see them so excited about something for school, it is not often that they get this excited,” Leavitt said.
From younger students on scooters to sixth-graders with larger bikes and spikes on their helmets, all were excited for the opportunity to ride to school with their principal.
The Idaho Falls Police Department had officers Chris Reed and Jason Miller present to ensure the group arrived at school safely.
The students made their way through a subdivision, stopped at a few stop signs, and arrived at school without incident.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.