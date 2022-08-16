“Better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher,” says Julie Nawrocki, president of the Idaho Falls Education Association, quoting a Japanese proverb.
The Idaho Falls Education Association hosted approximately 100 teachers at its 2022-23 new teacher lunch on Tuesday. The lunch was held at Idaho Falls School District 91's, Compass Academy, 955 Garfield St.
The teachers walked in single file, picked up their lunches and made their way to the tables, labeled with their respective new school assignments. Wednesday marks the first official day of the new teachers' contracts and the beginning of a new school year. The room brimmed with excitement and purpose as the teachers were gathered together in one room.
Lunch was provided by Horace Mann, an Illinois-based auto, life, property and supplemental insurance company working primarily with educators and their families.
Gift bags containing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, gift cards and goodies were given to teachers during the lunch, provided by a myriad of Idaho Falls businesses.
Over 100 of the businesses such as Abracadabras, Christie's Car Spa, East Idaho Aquarium and Scotty's Drive In, donated to the association, making the event possible.
The lunch started with a performance by the Skyline High School Marching Band who played songs by American singer-songwriters Michael Jackson and Billie Eilish. Teachers clapped and recorded the performance as the band played.
Nawrocki began the speaking portion of the meeting by reminding the new educators of their roles and importance in the lives of the students as well as the role of the education association in helping teachers.
"No matter what your position is in this school district, the goal of the Idaho Falls Education Association is to help you fly through this school year," Nawrocki said. "We have a couple of common goals and I hope you will share those with us. That first goal being to put the students first. We put our students' needs first, their education first. We put students first in everything that we do. If what we are doing is best for the students, we know we are doing the best that we can."
Nawrocki continued to instruct the teachers for their upcoming year by reminding them of their connections to each other. Rely on each other, work together and be a single unit when it comes to taking care of the students.
"Together we can make sure that our students are put first," Nawrocki said. "That is what our students need and it is what they deserve."
Other speakers included District 91 Superintendent James Shank, Jessi Donnelly, president-elect for the Idaho Falls Education Association, Margaret Quade, retired teacher from Taylorview Middle School, Hillary Radcliffe, vice chairwoman for the board of trustees, Kristina Batalden, teacher at Skyline High School, and Jessica Thompson, a representative from Horace Mann.
The speakers shared personal experiences, advice, songs and emphasized the importance of joining the Idaho Education Association.
"The education association is so important for teachers in the state," Board of directors for the Idaho Education Association's 6th region, Angela Gillman said. "It helps with legal representation, teachers' discounts, insurance and above all else is the main voice for educators when it comes to legislation and working with the state."
"There are still many things that teachers and students need in our districts and we want to do all that we can to help," Gillman said.