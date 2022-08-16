thumbnail_D91Lunch.jpg
Julie Nawrocki, president of the Idaho Falls Education Association, addresses a crowd of nearly 100 new teachers within the Idaho Falls School District. 

 Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com

“Better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher,” says Julie Nawrocki, president of the Idaho Falls Education Association, quoting a Japanese proverb.

The Idaho Falls Education Association hosted approximately 100 teachers at its 2022-23 new teacher lunch on Tuesday. The lunch was held at Idaho Falls School District 91's, Compass Academy, 955 Garfield St.

