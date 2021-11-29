While school staffing has become a critical issue for many schools in Idaho and the country, the Idaho Board of Education is not recommending lowering credential requirements for school psychologists to the 2022 Legislature.
The board met Monday to review pending rules to be submitted to the Legislature for the 2022 session. The deadline to file the rules with the Idaho Office of Administrative Rules is Tuesday. Any pending rules not rejected by the Legislature will take effect at the end of the 2022 session.
A pending omnibus rule the board reviewed earlier this year lowered the credential requirement for a school counselor in Idaho to have a bachelor’s degree rather than having a master’s degree. The board reverted the requirement back to a master’s degree after receiving numerous public comments that were opposed to the change.
“The concern that was expressed across the board is that a bachelor’s degree in psychology is not adequate in any way to be a school psychologist,” said board member Linda Clark. “There is a general concern among practitioners about any attempt to reduce requirements for our professionals that are in the classrooms.”
Each year Idaho’s administrative code is scheduled to expire on June 30 and the Legislature must pass legislation to extend the codified rules until June 30 of the following year. The school counselor credential requirement is part of the codified rules the Legislature will consider.
Traci Bent, board chief planning and policy officer, said the proposed reduction of credential requirements was requested by a Department of Education workgroup that consisted of educators, legislators and people from educator preparation programs. She said the group was looking for ways to comply with the Gov. Brad Little’s Zero-Based Regulation initiative, which requires state agencies to annually review regulation matters and justify the ones that state officials wish to keep.
Bent said while many schools, particularly in rural areas, have difficulty hiring school psychologists, the issue is more related to funding and how much districts can pay psychologists rather than a workforce issue, meaning keeping the master’s degree requirement wouldn’t have a significant impact on the pool of psychologists available.
“It’s a little different than what we see around instructional staff and the shortage we have specifically in special education, math and other high need areas,” Bent said.
Many of the public comments, including several from professional psychologists, informed the board that a bachelor’s degree does not have sufficient training for the knowledge and skills necessary for a school psychologist position.
“A bachelor’s in psychology does not prepare you to conduct assessments nor counseling which are major roles of school psychologists. In fact, in psychology, the standard for practice is usually at the doctoral level,” Joel Bocanegra, an associate professor of School Psychology at Idaho State University, submitted to the board in a written comment. “This will lead to significant deleterious effects to our students and schools and will unavoidably lead to increase litigation due to malpractice. Thus, I am personally in shock regarding the attempts to lower the standards of practice and wholeheartedly against having alternative certification at the bachelor’s level.”
Board President Kurt Liebich said he agrees the credentials should remain at a higher standard but the problem of not having enough school psychologists remains.
“We haven’t solved the foundational problem out there which is we don’t have enough school psychologists in front of our kids, particularly on the heels of a pandemic,” Liebich said.
Clark said she would be concerned as superintendent to hire candidates that only have bachelor degrees. Part of the issue with hiring school psychologists is the salaries public school districts can offer — they simply can’t compete with the private sector, she said.
The omnibus rule also allows students to take a college entrance exam in their junior or senior year. Currently, the statewide exam test day is taken by students in their junior year and they can make it up in their senior year. The proposed rule removes the exam as a graduation requirement but it is still in the state’s comprehensive assessment system.