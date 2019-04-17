The Bonneville Joint School District 93 Board of Trustees met with Bonneville High School Student Council members Wednesday afternoon during the school's annual board-student council presentation.
After presentations regarding their academic year, Bonneville High School four students emphasized the need for new science classrooms — a line item in a potential August bond that would:
— Expand science wings and add new administrative entrances at Bonneville and Hillcrest high schools.
— Build a new elementary school that would seat 650 students.
— Remodel one wing of Falls Valley Elementary School to support education needs at Discovery, Summit Hills, Mountain Valley, Tiebreaker and Falls Valley elementary schools.
District officials have yet to officially announce the projected $39 million bond, though Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said the board would need to draft formal ballot language by next month's board meeting in order to meet the time frame needed to finish the projects by at least the first quarter of 2021.
"We're still preparing to run a bond in August," Woolstenhulme said. "None of our discussions in the last few months have changed our viewpoint that (August) is the right time and the right thing to ask for. We'll really finish up those discussions over the next month and have formal ballot language by June."
Bonneville High School students said that dissecting fetal pigs is "chaotic" due to lack of adequate counter space. Others said they've accidentally cut themselves during labs but lacked a proper emergency water station.
"(Bonneville's science labs) are definitely out of date," Bonneville High School senior Lynsey Donahoo said. "I took chemistry last year and water would just leak into the cabinets."
School board discusses weapons on school grounds
Woolstenhulme said the school district will use a 5- to 10-minute video, with the help of district resource officers, to train students the proper way to handle an active shooter situation.
The discussion came following Tuesday's incident at Sandcreek Middle School, where a student brought a handgun to school in a backpack, and previous incidents where students have brought knives to school.
"We haven't passed our training onto our students directly," Woolstenhulme said. "As we discussed today ... We really haven't given exact directions to students, so that's why we feel creating a short video with our resource officers would be helpful."
Woolstenhulme said the school district does not know the Sandcreek Middle School student's intentions, but the district will do a risk evaluation before considering expulsion.
The video is a part of the district's "Move, Secure, Defend" protocol. Woolstenhulme said having students learn proper ways to defend themselves against active shooters is an important part of today's school safety measures.
"The way we think about school safety has changed," Woolstenhulme said.