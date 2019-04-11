Three administration posts have been filled in Bonneville Joint School District 93.
Heath Jackson was named District 93's human resources director, Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said during Wednesday night's board meeting. Jackson will replace Woolstenhulme, who held the position during his time as the school district's assistant superintendent.
Jackson will finish out the school year as Bonneville High School's principal, a post he's held since 2013.
The board approved Bonneville High School Assistant Principal Levi Owen to replace Jackson as the school's principal. Owen has worked with Jackson since 2013.
Owen was one of 20 applicants to replace Jackson, Woolstenhulme said.
"I'm excited about the opportunity," Jackson said. "It's bittersweet (to leave Bonneville High School) but a great opportunity both professionally and personally."
The board also approved Zach Lords as assistant principal at Thunder Ridge High School. Lords is currently a special education teacher at the school.
Lords was selected for the newly created post due to his ability to work with students' behavior and his Spanish-speaking background.
"As we grow — we expecting close 200 students next year — it would be an increasing burden on our administration," Thunder Ridge High School Principal Doug McLaren said of the need for a new administrator. "Not that (the Thunder Ridge administration) weren't up to the challenge, but one more person helps keep our kids safer as well as helping us work with teachers in a better capacity."
Construction of Black Canyon Middle School comes to a halt
Bonneville School District 93’s new middle school, Black Canyon, has broken ground but has been put on hold due to turbulent weather.
Director of Facilities and Operations John Pymm said the 132,000-square-foot project, which patrons approved in March 2018 for $35 million, broke ground last month but production has stopped due to wet soil.
Barring an extended period of rain or inclement weather, Pymm said the building pad will be placed during the next "few weeks."
He added that the school district is waiting on building permit and a sewer permit from Iona-Bonneville Sewer District.
"I'm feeling really confident we’re going to have a beautiful school for the students and community," Pymm said.