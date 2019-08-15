Bonneville Joint School District 93 is starting the school year amidst its worst bus driver shortage in years.
Director of Transportation Mike Graham told the school board that he's currently short 10 drivers from the 80 he would need to fully staff all the routes when the school year starts. Three drivers are in the process of being hired and cleared by the district, and more will be hired during the year, but Graham doubted the district would ever reach the 80-driver goal this year.
Transportation leaders attended three job fairs during the summer to attract potential drivers but only received four qualified applicants, none of whom ended up getting far into the six-week hiring process.
To help cover for the missing drivers, Graham said he and other district transportation department workers who had CDL licenses would be driving some of the routes. Putting office workers on the road means the district will have fewer people to handle the flood of bus-related phone calls that come at the start of the school year.
"It's just a snowball effect, where we don't have adequate people to staff our office and get behind on all the calls and messages," Graham said.
A similar situation is coming up in Idaho Falls School District 91. Ralph Frost, the D91 Director of Transportation, said the district is short six of the 60 drivers it needs at the start of the school year and the pool of applicants had been just as small for District 91 this year as it was for District 93. He said the district likely would rely on private transportation companies to drive students on field trips and for athletic events.
District 91 updates
Two projects came up for initial discussion at Wednesday's District 91 Board of Trustees meeting that could see major progress during the next school year.
Sunnyside Elementary is one of the fastest growing schools in the district. In fact, Superintendent George Boland told the board, it may be growing so quickly that it will need additional classroom space by the beginning of the 2020 school year.
"In order to make that happen, it would have to be a new stand-alone building," Boland said.
Boland has been in early talks with a design firm to see if it's feasible to add a module with four classrooms and a new cafeteria to a corner of the school grounds. The board of trustees won't vote to ask for a full design blueprint until September. If the district goes forward with the plan, construction bids could begin in February with an estimated cost of just below $3 million.
The ribbon-cutting for the new scoreboard at Skyline High School will be Aug. 26 but talk has already started on upgrading the scoreboard at Idaho Falls High School's Ravsten Stadium.
Skyline Athletic Director Gregg Baczuk said he had heard from local companies that were interested in sponsoring a new scoreboard while work at Skyline was ongoing. He said purchasing and installing a 19-foot wide, completely digital scoreboard at the north end of the stadium would cost about $126,000.
The idea will be brought back to the school board for an official decision after more details about the funding and scoreboard design are given.
District 93 summer projects
John Pymm, District 93's facilities director, presented his report on the summer facilities improvements to the school board on Wednesday.
Two of the modular buildings at Hillcrest High School, located where the additions proposed by the district's upcoming bond vote would be built, were sold off during the summer. Pymm said that while the sale temporarily dropped the school's capacity by 100 students, it was a better to sell them preemptively before the bond vote than to move them somewhere else on school grounds and pay for upgrades of the temporary classroom space.
The district location that received the biggest renovations over the summer was Rocky Mountain Middle School. The district installed a new sprinkler system into the athletic field, along with a new valve and pump to supply enough water, and replaced the stucco exterior that had started falling off the school over the last year.
District officials worked with the city of Iona to apply for a community grant that improved the walking and bike path outside Iona Elementary School. Other projects include a remodeling of the district office, a new storage shed at Thunder Ridge High School and collapsible bleachers at the Bonneville High School gym.