Bonneville Joint School District 93's board of trustees scheduled a June 26 special meeting to discuss the increased cost of a bond to build a new elementary school and additions to two high schools before its planned Aug. 27 vote.
District officials initially expected to approve plans for a $39.5 million bond to appear on the ballot during their meeting Wednesday night. Instead, Director of Facilities Jeff Pymm told the board that the construction estimates to improve the two high schools had increased, and the bond may end up closer to $43 million.
"We could end up suddenly blowing out our budget if we don't increase that bond," Pymm said.
The increased estimate was more closely tied to the improvements planned at Bonneville and Hillcrest high schools than the new elementary school that would be built as part of the same bond. Estimates to upgrade Bonneville High School have risen from $10 million to $12.5 million, although the district had not officially committed to the costs as the new measure for the bond.
Pymm said the state had begun more heavily enforcing regulations on the number of bathroom stalls needed in schools, which contractors warned could lead to delays and extra costs for the two renovations.
District officials said they still wanted to get the bond prepared for the August election before the July 8 filing deadline but also wanted to make sure the listed cost would be as accurate as possible. To make that deadline, the board chose to hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. on June 26 to vote on the final cost covered by the bond.
How much the proposed bond would cost district taxpayers will depend on what happens to the levy and property values. If county property values hold steady, the bond will add $86 to the average property tax bill. District Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said the bond's levy rate would decrease to $48 per $100,000 of assessed value if the district kept growing at its current rate of 7 percent each year.
D93 Staff changes
The board also approved the hiring of two elementary school principals, though the moves led to new vacancies in the district.
Cara McCartney was selected to become the principal at Bridgewater Elementary School next year. McCartney was the special education teacher at Mountain Valley Elementary School and said she planned to listen to the needs and ideas of the students who attended her new school.
"I feel like my passion for families and kids is a good fit for Bridgewater, and I'm thrilled with the opportunity," McCartney said.
Thomas Kennedy, the current principal at Rocky Mountain Middle School, was approved as interim principal for Ucon Elementary School this year. When the position at Ucon opened, Kennedy had told the district he hoped to return to working with elementary school students and was willing to shadow Ucon principal Dan Page before his retirement at the end of the upcoming school year.
The board will announce further information about who will replace Kennedy as Rocky Mountain's principal at the June 26 meeting.
2019-2020 budget passed by both local school districts
Idaho Falls School District 91 and District 93 have both officially approved their respective school budgets for the 2020 fiscal year.
For Bonneville Joint School District, the total state revenue had risen to $74 million in the new school budget. The increase went along with smaller increases to administration salaries and enrollment numbers than the district had in recent years. Next year's enrollment in the district is projected to be around 13,100 students, an increase of fewer than 200 from this year.
"Our growth is starting to slow down, so that really impacts the funding from the state for those students," Chief Financial Officer Guy Wangsgard said.
District 91 officials expect to have $65.4 million in the general education fund for the 2020 fiscal year, an increase of more than four percent from this year's budget. The increase was mainly funded at the state level and required no change to the district's local tax revenue.
District Finance Director Carrie Smith said that District 91 was projected to have roughly the same enrollment as last year, or possibly a small decrease. D91 also will reintroduce a $25 fee for summer school registration in the budget after the cost was accidentally left off last year.