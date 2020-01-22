Bonneville Joint School District 93 held a public meeting Tuesday night at Thunder Ridge High School to take comment about its proposed new elementary school boundaries.
More than a dozen parents spoke to the board during the meeting, the majority of whom opposed having to switch schools. The changes are planned to affect seven sets of neighborhoods and a few hundred families, but the board emphasized that the proposal was not finalized.
"Even after the meeting last week, there was a discussion about potential tweaks to the boundaries based on what was said. We are listening to your concerns," school board chairwoman Amy Landers said.
The changes will take students away from the five schools that are currently above capacity and drop two programs out of eligibility for Title 1 funds by reducing the number of low-income students below 35 percent of the schools' enrollment. It also will increase enrollment at shrinking schools such as Falls Valley Elementary School, which has dropped from 633 students in 2009 to 344 this year.
Parent Brian Bott said he knows multiple families on his street who had chosen to move there specifically in order to attend Discovery Elementary School and would now be zoned for Cloverdale Elementary School. He cited the disparity in online reviews and standardized test scores between the two schools and worried about having to change his son's specialized education program.
"It makes me nervous to do any changes when I feel like he had finally caught up to where he should be and that he'll be starting over at a new school," Bott said.
Other parents expressed frustration with their neighborhood having been affected by boundary changes multiple times in the last five years. Several asked whether the board would consider running a bond to create a new elementary school in the near future instead of changing the boundaries.
District officials will present a final version of the boundary changes to the school board at its Feb. 12 meeting. If the new boundaries are approved that night, District 93 plans to extend the open enrollment deadline until March 1 to allow affected parents to petition to attend a different school.
Alturas receives kindergarten grant from Bluum
Alturas International Academy was the only charter in Bonneville County to receive a portion of a $1.5 million award for all-day kindergarten.
The money, provided to the education nonprofit Bluum by the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation, will be split among 17 schools across the state to help launch pilot programs for all-day kindergarten. The donations are expected to fully cover the enrollment costs for around 1,000 students.
Gem Prep Charter School in Pocatello and Island Park Charter School were the other two locations in eastern Idaho included in the pilot program. All three were already partner schools with Bluum and previously received grant support in other areas.