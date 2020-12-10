Idaho Falls School District has officially started the process to find its next superintendent.
The board of trustees agreed to an $8,500 contract with the Idaho School Board Association on Wednesday night to have the association involved in the entire process of choosing the replacement for George Boland, who last week announced his intention to retire once the school year is over.
ISBA chief deputy Misty Swanson called the school district to go over the timeline of the search process and the ways the group could be involved in the search. Swanson said ISBA has worked on superintendent searches with about 40 Idaho school districts over the last six years.
"Our role is to support the board and guide the board through the process and allow you all to make all the difficult decisions for who to move forward to the next step," Swanson said.
The $8,500 contract includes the initial marketing materials and outreach needed to contact potential superintendent candidates as well as providing advice on open meeting rules, checking references for candidates and helping with the community outreach for the finalists. Board Clerk Brandi Moreno said the funds for the full contract had been included in the school board budget during the spring.
Trustees Paul Haacke and Hilary Radcliffe were chosen to be the school board representatives to the ISBA during the process. Haacke said it would be better to have multiple board members at the front of the search process. District 91 communications director Margaret Wimborne was voted to be the staff representative for the search process.
Swanson said the board should expect to get a full list of candidates around the end of January and aim to announce the next superintendent around the middle of March.
Elementary special education classes hit by COVID cases in District 93
COVID-19 cases are trending downward in Bonneville Joint School District 93, though some elementary schools have seen major staffing impacts from the virus.
Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme listed four elementary schools in the district that have reported coronavirus cases from at least 15% of their staff, with special education teachers and aides frequently included in the high case numbers.
"Summit Hills is right about 20% and a lot of that is happening where we have multiple teachers and multiple (paraprofessionals) in that close contact with little social distancing," Woolstenhulme said.
Discovery, Falls Valley and Hillview Elementary schools had also seen high rates of staff members testing positive in recent weeks. Mountain Valley Elementary School went into Thanksgiving break with the principal, secretary and counselor quarantined.
Student rates of the virus were significantly lower, with 2 percent of students testing positive for the virus during the first trimester. Woolstenhulme said the district did not know of any students who were hospitalized after contracting the virus and only one staff member who had extended symptoms.
Deadline for Post Register student essay contest set for Tuesday
There are still a few days left for students to take part in an essay contest and share their experiences with the 2020 school year.
The Post Register is sponsoring an essay contest for local middle and high school students to write about how their school year has been affected by the coronavirus. Essays should focus on how the coronavirus has affected their education and school activities. The best student essay will be awarded with a $50 Target gift card and several of the top entries will appear in the paper in mid-December.
Students can submit their work to education reporter Brennen Kauffman at bkauffman@postregister.com. Essays should be no longer than 500 words and need to be submitted by Tuesday, Dec. 15.