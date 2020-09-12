Bonneville Joint School District 93 added new details to its school reopening plan Wednesday night to potentially limit the length of temporary closures and quarantines.
The school board passed an update during its meeting to move ahead with reducing the required quarantines for students to seven days if they showed no symptoms. Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme told the board it would be the first aspect of the plan that would not be fully endorsed by Eastern Idaho Public Health, so the change is pending approval by the district's attorney.
"To have that yanked away when you're not the one that's sick, it's devastating for these kids. It's really impacting their mental health, so whatever we can to make that better," board chairwoman Amy Landers said.
Woolstenhulme told the Post Register Thursday that the school district's attorney "felt that this was the right decision" because of the normal length of time it takes for coronavirus symptoms to appear.
The school board also officially approved a change so that schools or classes that had a student test positive will only see a temporary soft closure if the infected student had been there in the previous 48 hours. District 93 had followed that protocol when it kept all classes going after students tested positive over Labor Day weekend.
Woolstenhulme told the board that a whole elementary class and grade level of teachers was in quarantine after a teacher tested positive Monday. Three students from Rocky Mountain Middle School, Lincoln High School and Thunder Ridge High School had also tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday.
"I think that's just going to be the pattern we're dealing with. I hope it stays at this level and doesn't dramatically increase, but it's going to be an ongoing daily event," Woolstenhulme said.
IFEA warns District 91 of potential teacher burnout
The Idaho Falls Education Association alerted the school board that a week into the school year teachers were already feeling the effects of an increased workload.
IFEA President Angela Gillman told the board during its Wednesday night meeting that she had spoken to teachers in 10 schools across Idaho Falls School District 91 who were feeling excessively stressed. With many teachers having to take on providing in-person and online classes while earning less pay due to statewide budget cuts, Gillman warned that staff needed more district support in order to continue in the district long term.
"The beginning of school is always stressful and all educators are tirelessly busy, but not like this. I have spoken to several teachers who aren't sure they will be able to maintain through this year," Gillman said.
Superintendent George Boland told the board of trustees that four teachers and a contract aide have tested positive for the coronavirus. Those cases led to 13 other staff members being temporarily isolated and 17 people tested, with nine negative tests coming back as of the meeting Wednesday night.
The other public comments given to the school board Wednesday also highlighted concerns over the start of the school year. Infectious disease physician Martha Buitrago and parent Matt Jacobsen both asked to consult more with experts as they considered how to approach the rest of the school year.
Aaron Eddington, whose daughter at Idaho Falls High School is in quarantine after being exposed to a student who tested positive, said they had difficulty getting information from her teachers about how remote classes would work. Eddington also asked the district to loosen its quarantine policy so that students who tested negative for the virus after a potential exposure could return to class more quickly.
Nine local schools receive fresh fruit and vegetable grants
The State Department of Education announced Thursday that 118 schools across Idaho will be receiving free fruits and vegetables through a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.
Idaho Falls School District 91 had six elementary schools chosen for the program this year: A.H. Bush, Dora Erickson, Ethel Boyes, Fox Hollow, Hawthorne and Theresa Bunker. Bridgewater, Falls Valley and Tiebreaker elementary schools will receive the produce in District 93.
Between the two districts, the grants provided are worth more than $230,000. Grants were also given to six schools in Blackfoot School District, two elementary schools in Jefferson Joint School District, two schools in West Jefferson School District and the elementary school in Clark County.