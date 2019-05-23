During Wednesday’s special board meeting at Lincoln High School, Bonneville Joint School District 93’s board of trustees discussed the district’s next bond and prepared for its official announcement.
The estimated $39 million bond would add science classrooms and new entrances to Bonneville and Hillcrest high schools as well as build a new elementary school. The board is expected to finalize bond language at its June 12 meeting. The new bond also would renovate Falls Valley Elementary School and expand special needs programs across the district.
The bond is expected to go before voters in August, according to an information packet from the district.
Wednesday, the board talked to attorney Tom Motrell concerning the preferred way to bid the construction for the bond’s projects as well as the proper way to communicate details of the bond to taxpayers.
Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said if the bond passes, it would not increase the district’s levy rate.
As of 2017, the district’s levy rate is $5.80 per $1,000 of taxable value to patron’s property tax.
The district — which currently owes a $130.1 million debt from previous bonds, according to the information packet — would pay off the bond in 17 and a half years, Woolstenhulme said.
As for its construction plans, the board discussed using the construction manager/general contract method (the bidding model used to construct Thunder Ridge and Black Canyon), though a final decision was not made.
District 91 tables Zone 5 vacancy
During a three-hour meeting, the Idaho Falls School District 91 board of trustees interviewed nine candidates to fill the Zone 5 representative vacancy, which has been open since board chairwoman Deidre Warden’s resignation on May 8.
The nine candidates include: Karl Casperson, Joy Lea, Stephanie Wayment, Hilary Radcliffe, James Cefalo, Ann Traynor, Rachel Sollis, Donnie MacKay and Emilie Cornell.
The board tabled further discussion about replacing Warden until a special meeting May 31 so that board members can cross reference their notes with candidates’ letters of interest.
“They’re all really strong and great candidates,” board chairman Larry Wilson said.
The special meeting is expected to be held at noon. The board is expected to swear in its new trustee by its June 12 meeting.