Bonneville Joint School District 93's Board of Trustees and officials hosted open tours Wednesday and Thursday to show the public Bonneville and Hillcrest high schools' science wings.
Aside from patrons already in support of the upcoming $39 million bond , which would upgrade and renovate both high schools' science classrooms and build a new elementary school, and facility, few showed up during the two-hour events.
"We need to be technically advanced," Board Chairman Paul Jenkins said. "The science labs need to be up to modern standards so our young people have the same opportunity (to get into the STEM workforce)."
During the Bonneville tour Wednesday, teachers and students displayed the science wing's scraped-up walls and table tops, as well as drainage issues and lack of proper space affecting students in the school's current science labs.
Two science classrooms don't have doors, and another had an emergency shower station that did not work. There was a box in the corner of one of the hallway ceilings, collecting water and dirt.
"It's pretty packed when we work in partnerships and groups," Bonneville junior Liz Williams said.
Williams said some of Bonneville's sinks don't work, affecting some students' attendance when having to wait for others to clean their lab equipment.
"We have about three sinks for 30 kids in some classrooms," Bonneville science teacher Dale Walker said.
The bond, which is expected to be introduced in August according to the board, would add new entrances and science wings to the schools. The current science classrooms would be converted into regular classrooms, according to a pamphlet given out during the tours.
The new entrances will help "improve security by creating controlled access," with the school's administrative office moving to the school entrance.
"The current science rooms give limited opportunity for students to participate in essential hands-on learning labs," the pamphlet reads.
At Hillcrest, the science classrooms hold up better than Bonneville's — Hillcrest was built in 1992 ; Bonneville was built in 1977 — but science teacher Julie Tillitt said one Hillcrest classroom is experiencing a wasp problem.
Tillitt said she enjoys working in her new classroom (her previous chemistry room had one lab sink and desk tucked away in the corner) but said there is a lack of ventilation and room for models she would like to show her students.
"Some of the gas lines for labs don't work," she added.