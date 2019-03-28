Bonneville Joint School District 93's Board of Trustees held a special meeting Wednesday afternoon at Hillcrest High School's library, addressing the Hillcrest High School Student Council's annual report and the Idaho Mastery Education Network and Summit Curriculum, introduced by principal Scott Miller.
After a 20-minute presentation showing the previous events hosted by the student council, the board received input from students regarding the potential $39 million bond that would add science wings and new entrances to Hillcrest and Bonneville high schools. The board expects to introduce the bond in August.
The general consensus from students: a new science wing and entrance would make the school feel safer and more equipped for teaching.
"I think Idaho is generally a safe environment but there are times where you're walking and there's an adult walking around and you've never seen them and they don't have a pass," senior Tatiana Peterson said of the proposed new additions. "I don't think I've ever felt unsafe, but I don't think I've ever felt totally comfortable."
The board has yet to announce when the bond will be voted on. If such a bond were to pass, the new additions would take about 18 months of construction and would help the schools accommodate the 1,000 new students expected by 2030, a previous pamphlet given out by D93 states.
The building improvements also would give the schools more security by funneling all visitors through the front office, the board said.
"Trends are changing so much," trustee Scott Lynch said to the students. "It will help with new, advanced education styles and will increase your teaching capacity and prepare you for your future."
Hillcrest to pilot new curriculum
During the latter portion of Wednesday's meeting, Miller introduced the Idaho Mastery Education Network and Summit Curriculum — an individualized-based curriculum used by Columbia High School in Nampa and Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian.
The curriculum, passed by the Legislature during the 2015 session, puts more focus on student needs and individual coursework rather than the traditional model where students' coursework is based on bell schedules and how much teaching can be fit into a certain block of time.
Miller told the board the new curriculum will help students learn time management, discipline and become more goal-oriented.
"So the kids can go through and test out of things if they demonstrate that knowledge, but then they have to show application with projects and how they're going to be using that knowledge," Miller said.
Miller said if a student finishes their algebra course before the school year is over, the new curriculum would allow the student to move on to the next level within that same school year. If a student needs more help on a course, they can receive extra time and resources to learn at their own pace.
The change would still follow curriculum and grading guidelines set by the state, Miller said, but the new model would give students more flexibility and more of a reason to study subjects they're interested in.
"Two of our science teachers are doing this themselves already," Miller said. "Kids are at different spots of the curriculum ... We're going to let time be thrown out the window and let (the curriculum) work for you."
Miller said the change in curriculum, which he introduced to the board so "they weren't blindsided" by parents, will be piloted next year with freshmen, led by four core teachers.
He said he previously used the style of teaching while teaching social studies at Idaho Falls High School.
"It allows the kids not to be dictated by whether they can earn a credit for how many hours they sit in a seat," Miller said. "It's 'do they know the material, or not?'"
District 91 data shows need
for improved facilities
Idaho Falls School District 91's Board of Trustees met Wednesday evening to review data provided by Cooperative Strategies, a national educational agency hired to create a 10-year facilities plan for the district.
Through data collecting and research done by a steering committee, Cooperative Strategies found 15 D91 schools are "overutilized" due to over enrollment and/or aging infrastructure. Steering committee participants, including parents, teachers, administrative staff and residents, were not selected by the school district, "rather, the district asked various school, community and civic groups to provide us with citizens that would be willing to participate," the Cooperative Strategies report said.
The schools that are overutilized, according to the data, which can be found online at the district's website, include Edemont, Ethel Boyes, Fox Hollow, Hawthorne, Linden Park, Longfellow, Sunnyside, Temple View, Theresa Bunker and West Side elementary schools, Eagle Rock and Taylor View middle schools and Idaho Falls, Skyline and Emerson high schools.
The data is preliminary and will be used to analyze future bonds and district needs, District 91 communications director Margaret Wimborne said.
It will be shared and discussed April 9 during an open community meeting at Skyline High School. The meeting is expected to be held at 7 p.m.
"This is just the beginning of the process, which will take several months," Wimborne said. "We're trying to work with the community to look at our needs."