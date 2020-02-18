National Engineers Week kicks off in Idaho Falls with three movie screenings for students and families.
Students from the advanced science and math classes at Compass Academy, Idaho Falls and Skyline high schools gathered into the auditorium at Compass on Tuesday morning to see the world premiere of a virtual field trip of Idaho National Laboratory. The film, made by Discovery Education and the Department of Energy, will be part of the science curriculum for the federal "Navigating Nuclear" program going forward.
"There are big, exciting things happening for nuclear, and we are right in the middle of it. We're not just small-town Idaho Falls, USA. We are global leaders," Mayor Rebecca Casper told the assembled students.
The screening was attended by Dr. Ashley Finan, director of the National Reactor Innovation Center that launched at INL last year. Finan spoke to the assembled students before the movie about the role that nuclear power could play in combating climate change and answered audience questions after.
One of the students who asked a question after the screening was Evan Jensen, a junior at Skyline High School whose dad works for the Materials and Fuels Complex at the lab.
"It was great. It helped give me a lot more insight into what my dad is talking about with his job," Jensen said.
Another movie screening will be provided for local sixth graders on Thursday morning at the Colonial Theater. The students will watch "Dream Big," an IMAX documentary on major engineering projects narrated by Jeff Bridges, before seeing a panel discussion from an array of local engineers and scientists.
A third film, called "Pandora's Promise," is begin screened by the Idaho Chapter of the American Nuclear Society for high school students and their families Saturday morning at the ARTitorium. The event is free to attend but has limited seating.
Elsewhere during the week, the Center for Advanced Energy Studies will host the "My Amazing Future" event all day Friday to introduce middle school girls to different areas of STEM. The Museum of Idaho will provide free hands-on activities and events to students and families from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Principal movements in District 93
A series of principal movements in Bonneville Joint School District 93 was finalized at the school board meeting on Thursday.
Rocky Mountain Middle School assistant principal Justin Dahlke was selected as the new principal for Fairview Elementary School beginning next year from a pool of nine local candidates. Dahlke has been a teacher and administrator in the district for 12 years and previously taught elementary school in Soda Springs Joint District.
"When I moved here, I didn't know if I was going to be in education very long," Dahlke told the school board. "Just the process of being a Rocky Mountain and the leadership that was there, it made me want to continue my career."
The former Fairview principal, Nikki Pack, was transferred to Cloverdale Elementary School earlier this year to take over operations after Principal Nyla Johnson retired.
Thunder Ridge debate team heading to World Schools event at Harvard
Thunder Ridge High School is sending eight students from its speech and debate teams to the World School Invitational at Harvard University in the first weekend of March. The students will be among just 55 teams competing in the international event and will be the first representatives from eastern Idaho to the invitational.
The National Speech and Debate Association calls the World Schools method a "unique and dynamic form of debate" with a parliamentary style of discussion. World Schools has a slower pace of discussion than the hyper-verbal policy debate format and more of an emphasis on teamwork than the Lincoln-Douglas debate style.
This is the first year that Thunder Ridge has been part of the World Schools Debate network. Speech and debate coach Eddie Walsh decided to switch the team to the program shortly after he took over the program last year and said he was pleased with how the new format has turned out.
Thunder Ridge is sending eight students to the invitational, with the students using fundraisers and concession sales to cover the majority of the cost.
Harvard University has hosted a major international debate through the World Schools program since 2016. Dozens of students from around the country will compete against teams from the United Kingdom, China, Hong Kong and Uganda at the invitational this year.