A new video scoreboard will join the Friday night lights of Idaho Falls football by the end of September.
Idaho Falls School District 91’s board of trustees approved a sponsorship agreement on Wednesday that will cover almost the entire cost of installing the new video scoreboard at Ravsten Stadium. The measure was passed in a special meeting in order for the district to get the board installed in time for the “Emotion Bowl” game between Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School on Sept. 27.
Idaho Central Credit Union agreed to pay the district $120,000 in cash for the naming rights and static signage on the new scoreboard. ICCU will also become the sole financial institution to sponsor the Emotion Bowl and show multiple video and logo ads during every event held at the stadium by Idaho Falls and Skyline high schools.
Conversations around the new scoreboard started after a three-sided video board was installed in the gym at Skyline High School over the summer.
The cost to order and install the new scoreboard at Ravsten Stadium is $124,967. Skyline athletic director Gregg Baczuk said he had already been approached by other companies in the city who were interested in buying ad space and covering the remaining cost of the board.
The biggest remaining hurdle for the scoreboard is approval by the city Board of Adjustment, which has specific regulations for how video billboards can be used in the city. The scoreboard will be discussed at the board meeting on Sept. 26, just one day before the district hopes to begin using it.
“All the lights and sounds will be focused inside the stadium, and it will have its back to the majority of the wind and rain that comes through,” trustee Paul Haacke said.
If electrical problems or the city hearing prevent the video scoreboard from being turned on during the Emotion Bowl, the scoreboard at the north end of the stadium will be used instead.
White Pine extends lease on new high school
The board of directors at White Pine Charter voted to extend the lease for its new STEM high school.
The lease extension will keep the school at the current location on 1st Street for the next five years, instead of the original two-year deal. The Ammon City Council had approved the site, which has a main wooden building and four modular classrooms in a field near the White Pine Elementary School, to begin holding classes in July.
The first class of ninth-graders at the STEM Academy, which White Pine touts as the first accredited high school focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics in the Idaho Falls area, began classes two weeks ago. A ribbon-cutting was held by the school and the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce on Thursday afternoon.
The extended lease agreement did not include a set cost the school would pay for the additional years. White Pine spokesman Matt Wiltbank said the board chose not to commit any money until it had a better idea of how the location would handle the high school’s future growth.