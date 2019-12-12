The Bonneville Joint School District 93 school board has dropped its plan to make the Olympians the mascot for Black Canyon Middle School.
The vote during Wednesday’s school board meeting was set to be the final approval of the mascot name for the new middle school. However, Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme and district attorney Doug Nelson advised the board to choose another mascot over concerns that they could be sued by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
The 1978 Olympic and Amateur Sports Act gave the Olympic Committee broad trademark protection for the words “Olympics” and “Olympian,” along with protecting broader phrases like “Go for the gold” and “Team USA.” The group’s brand guidelines for schools tell them not to “combine any USOPC trademarks with your school’s name or logo” or sell any merchandise containing those phrases.
In July 2018, the Olympic Committee sent a letter to Oxbow High School in Vermont ordering them to stop using the Olympians as their mascot. Oxbow Principal Jean Wheeler said the school was able to keep the mascot after a yearlong legal battle because its use at the school predated the act.
“I don’t see any reason why we would select a mascot where we would have to defend ourselves and cost the district money,” board member Chad Dance said.
After voting against using the Olympians as the mascot, the District 93 school board began considering the two other front-runner names for Black Canyon: the Spartans and the Storm. The board decided to get sample designs for the two mascots and reach out to the community for informal feedback before officially choosing between the two.
Haws bids farewell to D91 school board
Larry Haws attended his final meeting as a member of the Idaho Falls School District 91 board on Wednesday night.
“It’s been a wonderful eight years, it doesn’t seem like it’s been eight years,” Haws said. “I hope the board goes on to do what they should do and give our kids the best education that they can.”
Haws was first elected to represent Zone 4 in 2011 and was the longest-serving member of the board when he lost to Elizabeth Cogliati in the November election. Before joining the board, Haws had worked as a coach and substitute teacher for more than 30 years.
“I want to thank you for your predictability, your humility and your comic relief at our meetings. It’s been a pleasure getting to know you,” board member Lara Hill said during Wednesday’s meeting.
Cogliati will be sworn in at the school board’s next meeting on Jan. 22.
Sign language, agriculture classes coming to District 91 next year
The District 91 school board approved nine new courses to be added to the curriculum for the next school year.
Four of the courses fall under the agriculture pathway for career and technical education. The agricultural career education courses cover animal science, plant and soil science, ecology and ornamental horticulture. District spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne said the courses were being added because this was the first year the district had a teacher who was certified to teach them.
For similar reasons, Compass Academy was approved to begin teaching American Sign Language as a course next year. The school board also approved classes introducing agriculture to students in seventh and eighth grade, costume design, hospitality management and a technical education capstone in business communication.
All the incoming courses will be added as possible electives when students register for the 2020-2021 school year and will be taught if there is enough demand. For high school students, the classes will be open for students throughout the district and not just at the school hosting them.
Students participate in ‘Hour of Code’ during cybersecurity week
Hundreds of schools across the state have been giving students an introduction to computer programming this week with the “Hour of Code” program.
The events are part of Computer Science Education Week, which Gov. Brad Little had proclaimed on Tuesday. The Idaho STEM Action Center said that more than 300 schools and locations across the state had registered for the Hour of Code, a tutorial program created by the nonprofit Code.org.
According to the Hour of Code website, schoolwide events were held at Alturas International Academy, White Pine STEM Academy and Bonneville School District’s Gifted and Talented Education program this week. Smaller events were registered at 11 other schools in districts 91 and 93.