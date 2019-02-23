SHELLEY — The Shelley School District Board of Trustees announced it will conduct a search for Shelley High School’s new principal starting next week.
While the announcement came late during Thursday’s monthly meeting — an executive session pushed the open meeting from a tentative 6 p.m. start to a 7:30 one — the board wants to quickly find a replacement for Eric Lords, who unexpectedly resigned in December due to personal reasons.
The job listing is expected to be posted Monday and remain open until March 8. Board Chairman Cole Clinger said the interview process will take place the week of March 11 and a final decision is expected on March 28.
Trustees Lisa Marlow, Scott Fredrickson, Superintendent Bryan Jolley and incoming superintendent Chad Williams will be a part of the hiring process, the board said.
Other news that came out of Thursday’s meeting:
— The board said it has not received the independent, financial audit of Shelley High School following reports of money mismanagement in January. Shelley High School had overspent $44,000 during a 2018 financial audit, East Idaho News reported.
— Shelley High School Principal Burke Davis said the school is constructing a new softball field south of the school’s baseball field. Davis said construction on the field will not begin until after the upcoming spring season.
— Zach Hornof, a Shelley High School senior, was recognized by the school and the board Thursday for his senior project: building a gaming computer from scratch. Hornof said he worked at a local McDonald’s to help purchase the respective parts for the computer — which includes 8 gigabytes of RAM. Current gaming consoles, such as the Playstation 4, currently hold the same amount of RAM. “Don’t think too hard,” Hornof said when asked by Clinger about what he learned from the project.
Ririe School District 252 announces superintendent
position
finalists
Ririe School District Board of Trustees announced five finalists for the superintendent position during its Feb. 20 board meeting, Erik Stout of the Jefferson Star reported.
The finalists to replace Chad Williams, who was announced as Shelley’s superintendent on Jan. 18, are former Sugar-Salem superintendent Alan Dunn, Clear Creek Middle School Principal Brandon Farris, Firth High School Principal Jeff Gee, Swan Valley Superintendent Michael Jacobson and Ririe High School Principal Damien Smith, the Star reported.
The board originally announced 13 candidates for the position. Trustees Nathan Johnson, Cody Kemp, Brigham Cook, Rebecca Andreasen, Jason Ferguson, Board Clerk Kristi Hamilton, business manager Blake Jenson, Williams and Ririe Elementary School principal Glenn Romney will interview the candidates on Feb. 27, the Star reported.
Snake River High School earns National Charter status
Snake River High School’s Speech and Debate team was awarded National Charter Status on Thursday morning by the National Speech and Debate Association, according to a news release sent out by the association in Des Moines, Iowa.
“We’re picking up momentum,” first-year Snake River speech and debate adviser Charlotte Reid said Thursday.
Reid said Snake River has added new members over the course of the year and have attended more tournaments — thus earning more points and recognition locally and regionally.
For the first time in 17 years, the Panthers will send a member of their team, Cara Pugmire, to the national tournament in Dallas, Reid said. The national speech and debate tournament begins June.
“We’ve had good success this year,” Reid said.
The association was created in 1925 and recognizes middle and high schools across the country, according to its website.
Becoming a charter chapter is considered the “highest honor” from of the National Speech and Debate Association.
Snake River has won six state debate championships with its last coming in 2001, according to the Idaho Activities Association records.
The 2019 state debate tournament begins March 8 at Century High School in Pocatello. State speech will take place April 12 at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian.