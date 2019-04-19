SHELLEY — Shelley School District 60 is using portable units for its high school students — the first time it's had to so since 2004, Superintendent Bryan Jolley said Thursday evening after the school district's board meeting.
The units are necessary because of the growth the high school is seeing, Jolley said. The units are placed in Shelley High School's parking lot. The modular classrooms will hold 80 students but won't be a long term solution to the growth school district officials say they are seeing.
Shelley School District saw 2,328 students during the first week of Jan. 2019 — an increase of 28 students from the year before.
"We're seeing growth (at Shelley High School) every year," Jolley said. "It gives them some breathing room because they are out of classrooms now, but the (elementary schools) are still crowded."
Jolley said Shelley High School expects 80 new students in the next two-to-three years because of increased enrollment at the middle school level. Donald J. Hobbs had 377 students in 2018, a 47-student increase from a year ago.
Jolley said the last time Shelley School District asked patrons to pass a bond for the construction of a new school was in 2007 — a $12.39 million bond that built Riverview Elementary School.
"The facility committee met, and they said, long term, (the board) has to think about a new high school," Jolley said. "We have 28 acres south of the high school and the football field and practice field, so the problem is we don't have the bonding capacity to build a new high school right now. We don't have $60 million in bonding capacity. We have about $38 million."
The modular units aren't the only new facility changes happening in the district.
The school board plans to convert a portion of district building, where it presently holds board meetings, to an early childhood education center. The purpose is to help alleviate crowding at Shelley's elementary schools, board chairman Cole Clinger said.
"If we can turn (the school board building) into where our kindergartens go, that will alleviate what we have at Sunrise," Clinger said. "You have a couple of classrooms at Riverview and options at Stuart and (Donald J. Hobbs Middle School), so this right here will alleviate everything up to the high school."
Shelley School District Board of Trustees expect financial audit in May
The Board of Trustees is expecting a complete, independent financial audit of Shelley High School by the end of next month, Clinger said.
The audit stems from Shelley High School overspending $44,245.31, according to minutes on Shelley School Board's Oct. 18 meeting.
It is currently unknown what the money was spent on.
"We currently don't have any updates," Clinger said.