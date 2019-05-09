Idaho Falls School District 91 chairwoman Deidre Warden said she rarely gets emotional.
Wednesday evening during the school board’s monthly meeting, though, she began to tear up when Superintendent George Boland handed her a bouquet of flowers as she announced her last day as the school district’s Zone 5 representative.
Warden served on the board for 11 years. She said she is stepping down to spend more time with her family.
“It’s been a wonderful experience to work on the school board. I felt like I had a real debt to public education and specifically District 91 since I was raised and graduated in Idaho Falls,” Warden said. “My mother graduated from Idaho Falls High School and all four of my children, so I felt like I owed a debt to the teachers and district that best could be repaid by serving on the board.”
A 1980 graduate of Idaho Falls High School, Warden was appointed to the board in 2008. She said the high points of her time serving were seeing Compass Academy open and the successful passage of the bond to replace Ethel Boyes, Longfellow, Edgemont and Dora Erickson elementary schools.
She said she will spend the next three months traveling with her husband and spending time with her 13 grandchildren.
“She has a lot of passion for education and students,” Boland said. “She has always been an advocate for students and their extracurricular activities during her time on the board.”
Letters of interest for the Zone 5 position — which serves Sunnyside, Longfellow and Hawthorne elementary schools as well as Taylorview Middle School — are due to the school district by 4:30 p.m. Friday. Interviews for Warden’s replacement are scheduled for May 21. The board is scheduled to swear in its choice during its June 12 meeting.
D91 to test all-day kindergarten program
District 91 will pilot a fee-based, all-day kindergarten program for 25 Sunnyside Elementary School students starting in August. The school board approved the proposal Wednesday evening.
Parents that opt their children into the program will pay $275 a month for the program, District 91 Communications and Community Engagement Director Margaret Wimborne said.
Like other students at Sunnyside Elementary School, the kindergarten students will go from 8:20 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. The program is expected to help prepare students for first grade, Wimborne said.
The National Education Association suggests that students who participate in full-day kindergarten enjoy “long-term educational gains, especially for low-income and minority students.” Research done by the association suggests students tend to be “healthier and happier” as well as better prepared for first grade.
“The district has discussed the ideas of having a full-day kindergarten with parents from Sunnyside, Temple View and A.H. Bush,” Wimborne said. “We’re trying to meet those needs heard from patrons.”
Wimborne said the district also is looking into implementing all-day kindergarten for Temple View and A.H. Bush elementary school students who are in need of intervention and help with reading but did not confirm when, or if, those changes would be made. If implemented, Wimborne said the programs will not be fee-based.
New scoreboard coming to Skyline High School
The Idaho Falls School District board of trustees approved a new $156,000 video board for Skyline High School Wednesday evening.
The three-sided video board will replace the school’s current scoreboard, built in 1968, which hangs above the center of the gym.
The current scoreboard will replace a scoreboard placed on the gym’s far wall, Skyline High School Athletic Director Gregg Baczuk said.
The project should be completed by Aug. 12. The high school will be the first school in the state to own a three-sided video board in its gym, Baczuk said.
“It’s not just to benefits athletics,” Baczuk said. “The district also uses Skyline’s gym for graduation and other community events”.”
White Pine Charter School to be recognized and receive support for STEM program
White Pine Charter School, in Ammon, recently received a $1,500 grant from the Idaho STEM Action Center and Lightweight Innovations for Tomorrow, a Detroit-based manufacturing innovation institute, a news release said.
It was just one of seven schools that received money from the two institutions, which are pushing their inaugural “MarkerMinded” competition. The campaign hopes to expand students’ access to “world-class advanced manufacturing and science, technology, engineering and math learning experiences through an online platform,” the release said.
The money will purchase
3D printers at the school’s future STEM Academy, White Pine Charter School Chief Financial Officer Nick Burrows said.
White Pine Charter School is expected to expand to a K-9 school by next year, Burrows said. The STEM Academy will be for seventh-graders and up.
“STEM education is a critical part of ensuring the next generation of Idaho citizens is equipped with the skills Idaho businesses need in their workers,” Gov. Brad Little said in the release.