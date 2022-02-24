State Rep. Barbra Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, is taking a second shot at requiring parental permission for high school students to join school clubs.
Ehardt introduced a routing slip during the House Education Committee's hearing on Wednesday that adds parent permission as a requirement for students to participate in clubs. Committee members advanced the routing slip and will hear it as a bill later during the session.
“This essentially is another parental rights piece of legislation just like last year,” Ehardt said during the hearing.
Ehardt sponsored a similar bill last year, which made it to the Senate but was never brought to the floor for debate. She said the legislation informs parents about which clubs their kids are in and the activities they’re doing.
During last year’s House debate of the bill on April 7, she referenced “activist” clubs that are being created in the state. She was shocked when she saw students from a Planned Parenthood club in attendance at an education committee hearing in a previous year, Ehardt said during the debate.
This year’s bill states that all school clubs and organizations be approved by a school board, provided that the board may not deny a religious, political or ideological student club or organization official recognition.
The bill would also require annual notification to parents that include the names of all school clubs and organizations, the mission or purpose of the club and organization, names of faculty advisers, planned and past activities. If a student wishes to participate in any club, their legal guardian must sign a permission form.
Another argument Ehardt has made for the bill is that it removes liability from a school if students travel in a club activity without their parents’ knowledge and are injured in any capacity.
Critics of the bill during the debate last year said they were concerned that it over-regulates school clubs and creates unnecessary work for school boards. Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, debated against last year’s bill and said she didn’t think it was appropriate for parents to serve as “thought police” on what their children are participating in at school.
“My son, I learned in December of his junior year, that my son had joined the (Timberline High School) Republicans. The apple apparently fell on the other side of the world from the tree on that one,” Rubel said during last year’s debate. “But you know, God bless him. I don’t think he should have to come get my permission for that.”
The debate over requiring parental permission for students to join clubs in Idaho is not new. In 2011, Meridian School District dropped a proposal that would’ve required parental permission for student club participation, leading to outcry by the Alliance Defense Fund, an Arizona-based firm that presses faith-based cases in court. The firm issued a statement that said the district was "duped" by LGBTQ rights activists into ditching the proposal.
Lambda Legal, a national LGBTQ rights advocacy nonprofit, and the Idaho Safe Schools Coalition also had written to the district when it was considering the proposal. The two organizations asked the district not to pass the proposal because it would place a burden on already vulnerable students.
In 2006, the House passed a similar bill to what Ehardt is proposing, but it died in the Senate Education Committee. That bill came after community members in Coeur d'Alene protested a club for gay and lesbian students and supporters at Lake City High School.