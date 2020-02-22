An annual event led by Idaho National Laboratory pushes local eighth-grade girls to consider "My Amazing Future" in science, technology, engineering or mathematics.
More than 150 girls from 14 middle schools across eastern Idaho filled the rooms of multiple INL buildings along MK Simpson Boulevard on Friday. The students spent the daylong event rotating between workshops and presentations as representatives from the lab, local colleges and other Idaho groups exposed them to different fields of science.
"We get to see how all these people work, see the approaches behind it," said Michelle Gonzalez, 14, of Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot.
This is the 13th year that the lab has hosted the event introducing young girls to local scientists and STEM activities as part of National Engineers Week.
One classroom was dedicated to "Doing Math and Science in Waders." Idaho Fish and Game biologist Jenn Vincent had a dissected trout and a fish-stun backpack displayed on one side of the room for a group from Mountain View Middle School. On the other side, Kamberlee Allison of the Henry's Fork Foundation was leading an experiment on water turbidity — measuring the cloudiness and amount of matter in different liquids.
This was the second year that Allison had presented at the "My Amazing Future" event to show some of the options for outdoor-based science in the area and she made room for some impromptu lessons as well. As one girl took her turn at pouring a sample of tea for testing, she accidentally emptied it into the disposal bucket.
"We mess up all the time and you learn that mistakes are OK," Allison told them. "With fieldwork, there are always going to be mistakes."
Other lessons at the day's workshops ranged from mechanical engineering to chemistry experiments, a food-based demonstration of how aquifers work and visualizations from the digital cave at the Center for Advanced Energy Studies.
Irving Middle School student Claire Cameron, 13, was coming out of a session at the CAES building on cybersecurity, where the presenter had talked about that field hadn't existed when she was in eighth grade.
"I really wasn't thinking about going into science but being here is changing my mind. I'm really excited to see the rest of these lessons," Claire said.
Reactions like that are what INL director of student outreach Jennifer Jackson looks for every year at the event. The students and teachers will fill out evaluations of how well they thought the day's workshops went, but Jackson values the anecdotal reactions even more.
"The most powerful thing is hearing from women who went to this event five, 10 years ago and are now entering STEM professions. Some of them are working at INL right now," Jackson said.
The opening address for the daylong event came from chief resource officer and deputy lab director for science and technology Marianne Walck, Ph.D. A lunch panel of three female directors of different divisions at the lab was moderated by Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper.