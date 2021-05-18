The initial results from the May 18 elections, affecting both major school districts in Bonneville County, have been released.
Bonneville Joint School District 93 saw a clear supermajority of voters choose to renew the district's $5.8 million supplemental levy and its $2.8 million plant facilities levy. Both levy measures received more than 69% of the votes in favor. Nearly 6,400 voters turned out for the election.
These results stand in contrast with the March 2021 election, when voters rejected a proposed increase to the District 93 levies.
Meanwhile, Idaho Falls School District 91 trustee and school board chairwoman Lara Hill appears to have survived a recall campaign. The final but unofficial results from the Bonneville County elections office showed the recall had 374 votes in favor and 365 votes against. However, the votes for the recall needed to surpass the 591 votes cast in favor of Hill when she was last elected in 2019.