Jennifer Chacon Rojas had plenty of experience with online classes before that was the only way high school was being taught.
The 16-year-old junior has only attended Emerson Alternative High School for two years. But during that time she went from being off-track to graduate on time to being able to leave with her degree a year early, due in large part to the aggressive use of online make-up credits.
“I’m kind of excited to get life started early. It’s going to be fun and I’ll have more chances to try things. But this degree still won’t get me a good job until I turn 18,” Rojas said.
Dianna Johnson, one of the counselors at Emerson Alternative High School, said that Rojas tended to fly under the radar at school so most people assumed she was a senior as she prepared to graduate.
“I talked to her junior high counselor earlier this week to tell her she was graduating early and she was not surprised. She has always been motivated and a good worker,” Johnson said.
That motivation had taken a hit when Rojas first started high school. She attended Skyline High School her freshman year, where she said that “bad influences” from some of her friends caused her to start falling behind in her classes.
She transferred to Emerson after that year, where the school offered an aggressive series of online make-up courses for students to make up the ground they had lost at other high schools.
“I like how they take care of the students. They make sure we’re still on track and they don’t let us go downhill again,” Rojas said.
During her first six weeks at school, Rojas finished six of those courses and was suddenly back on the pace she needed. She continued taking classes both online and in-person at Emerson, getting to the point where she only had two classes remaining to graduate this spring when the coronavirus hit in March.
Rojas wasn’t the only student who had taken advantage of the speed of those online courses. Six of the 61 juniors who were enrolled at Emerson at the start of this year graduated at the drive-in ceremony Monday night.
“Some kids like that because you really have to be self motivated. Not all kids do well on that program but it does not surprise me that Jennifer did,” Johnson said.
With schools being online for the last two months, Rojas has started working two jobs to begin saving up for college. She’d started the job at Fred Meyers in March, shortly after the virus caused a spike in panic buying, and babysits for a few families during the afternoon.
Rojas said that she didn’t mind doing the extra work, especially as the crowds at the grocery store began returning to normal.
“I just have to be safe and make sure I stay clean, because I have a lot of contact with people during the day,” Rojas said.
Rojas hopes to attend college in the fall but she hasn’t decided where yet. She is working to set up meetings with admissions counselors at College of Eastern Idaho and Idaho State University, though the plans so far have been complicated by the inability to meet in person.