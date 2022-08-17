thumbnail_DSC_1910.jpg
Idaho parents making $60,000 or less per year will be the first to be eligible to apply for state grants to help their students overcome COVID-19-related learning loss.

 Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregsiter.com

The Idaho State Board of Education announced Tuesday, its intention to make applications available for the Empowering Parents Program grants in mid-September, allowing for up to $3,000 per household.

"The program is used to combat COVID-19 learning loss for Idaho students and is an extension of Governor (Brad) Little's Strong Families, Strong Students initiative," said Angela Gillman, a Region 6 representative on the Idaho Education Association's board of directors.

