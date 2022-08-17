The Idaho State Board of Education announced Tuesday, its intention to make applications available for the Empowering Parents Program grants in mid-September, allowing for up to $3,000 per household.
"The program is used to combat COVID-19 learning loss for Idaho students and is an extension of Governor (Brad) Little's Strong Families, Strong Students initiative," said Angela Gillman, a Region 6 representative on the Idaho Education Association's board of directors.
Found in Senate Bill 1255, the Idaho Legislature overwhelminglyapproved Senate Bill 1255, which provided $51 million from The American Rescue Plan Act to go to the Empowering Parents Program. The state Senate voted 34-1 to pass the bill and the House approved it by a 67-1 margin.
The grants will be released to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis as well as upon specific income brackets and are expected to be $1,000 per student with up to $3,000 granted per household.
"Grants will be prioritized and awarded first to households with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) at or below $60,000 per year," the Board of Education release said. "Once the first phase of awards are made, the AGI limit will be expanded to households earning up to $75,000 per year. After that phase, if there are any grant funds still available, the program will be available to all other eligible students."
Understanding eligibility and application timelines will allow people to be prepared for the grants when applications do become available. The money is expected to run out quickly as there are many families in need.
"People should know that this program is going to come and go fast," Gillman said. "There is only so much money to give and once it is gone, there won't be anymore. It is going to be given to lower income families first. It will be crucial for families to know when they should apply and get their grant before it runs out."
COVID-19 learning loss has been a worldwideproblem and Idaho isn't immune.
“We know that there are thousands of students throughout our state who experienced learning loss as a result of the pandemic disruption,” Kurt Liebich, president of the Board of Education said in the release. “The SFSS (Strong Families, Strong Students) program made a real difference during the pandemic and we expect the Empowering Parents program will continue to provide needed resources to help address learning loss and get our students back on track.”
Gillman said the impact of learning loss due to the pandemic was "truly shocking."
"Having face-to-face learning with children is crucial to learning," she said. "Kids had severe deficiencies with learning and phonics, worse than I had ever seen before. Masks, online learning, they were all hindering to that growth for them (students) and we need to make that all back up."
The grants can be used for a variety of educational resources ranging from buying a laptop to hiring a tutor or a speech therapist, Gillman said.
"This grant is going to give parents and children access to resources they would have a hard to time affording otherwise," Gillman said.