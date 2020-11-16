Online public schools are planning to see little change in enrollment when their second trimester begins later this month.
Bonneville Online Elementary School reached its enrollment capacity at the start of the school year with roughly 600 students. The school will remain at its max enrollment during the second trimester, though Principal Thomas Kennedy said that a few dozen students on the extended waiting list will be returning to physical classes beginning next week.
Enrollment in Bonneville’s two online schools doubled since the 2019-2020 school year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Kennedy said the enrollment increase has been mostly smooth for the elementary students, though there were challenges for single parents and families with two working parents.
“It does require a lot of time and it does require someone to be a learning coach, an adult or older sibling or someone else who can offer help and answer basic questions outside of class,” Kennedy said.
The booming student population also made the school expand from five teachers to 14 this fall, which Kennedy said was a net benefit. The extra staff allowed for more cooperation between the online classes and made it easier to brainstorm creative ways to help families that struggled with various aspects of the online classes.
Online enrollment numbers in Idaho Falls School District 91 also are largely unchanged. The virtual elementary school D91 Online Academy was created by Idaho Falls School District 91 over the summer. Around 500 kindergarten through sixth-grade students were enrolled in the Online Academy at the beginning of the year and Principal Renee Nelson said the second trimester will drop slightly closer to 400 students.
“The majority of the parents in these classes are more aware of COVID, so being responsive to that while trying to offer full opportunities is a bit tricky,” Nelson said.
Nelson said the school has started offering more traditional events to make the transition to online classes slightly easier for students. Classes have held virtual show-and-tell lessons and virtual field trips. The school organized a spirit week at the end of October and let students vote on the mascot and colors for the new school — the owl in silver and blue.