Eric Pingrey has been selected as the next superintendent for the Idaho Falls School District.
Pingrey comes to the district from the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District in Walker, Minnesota. He had previously worked as a youth counselor and program administrator through the Department of Corrections and a principal in Douglas, Wyoming, and Custer, South Dakota.
The Idaho Falls school board approved Pingrey in a 3-2 vote after several hours deliberating during an executive session Tuesday morning. Trustees Lara Hill, Elizabeth Cogliati and Hillary Radcliffe voted in favor of his hire, while Paul Haacke and Larry Haws voted against.
The decision came down to Pingrey and James Shank, the superintendent of Cassia County School District and an Idaho Falls School District principal for more than a decade. Both finalists held in-person interviews with the school board on Monday afternoon and attended a public meet-and-greet event at Taylorview Middle School.
Current superintendent George Boland announced in December that he would be retiring at the end of the school year, after 15 years as the superintendent and 30 years working for the district. Idaho Falls received 11 applications for the role leading the district and narrowed down the pool of candidates over the last two months.
The school board also appointed Hill to begin discussing the terms of a contract with Pingrey.