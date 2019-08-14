The call is out for families interested in hosting a high school exchange student for the next school year.
International Cultural Exchange Services is accepting applications for host families for the rest of August, with the goal of placing all students who will be coming to Idaho Falls this year with a family by Aug. 28.
Amanda Torgerson began working as the coordinator in Ammon for the nonprofit program in July, after her daughter returned from spending a month with a host family in Germany. She said that hearing about the benefits of the program from her daughter and local families who have hosted students in the past made her interested in getting involved.
“In a lot of the families I’ve talked to, their students come back and visit their host families later. I know my daughter plans to see her family in Germany again,” Torgerson said.
Torgerson has set up three exchange students with host families in eastern Idaho so far and hopes to place that many more by the end of the month. Those students will come from Brazil, Germany and Thailand over the next two weeks and attend a year of high school in Bonneville Joint School District 93 and Jefferson County Joint School District 251.
International Cultural Exchange Services is not the only agency jockeying to place students in the limited spots available at local schools. District 93 policy requires that all exchange students live with a host family and limits the number accepted to 10 per high school.
Families must pass a background check to become hosts but Torgerson said they don’t have to also have high school students and are not expected to pay for everything the student will be doing over the next year.
“We just ask that they become part of the family. They should follow the family rules, they need a home and meals, but the students have their own money for extracurricular activities and going out with new friends,” Torgerson said.
She added that she has tried to match students with families who have similar interests, so both will be able to learn through the cultural exchange.
Families interested in applying can email Torgerson at atorgerson@icesusa.org.