Campus Open House, 5-7 p.m. April 12
Learn about College My Way. Tour the campus, talk with instructors and students, learn about financial aid options, and even enroll at the College of Eastern Idaho.
See all of CEI’s amazing programs such as Cybersecurity, Business Management, Energy Systems, Auto/Diesel, Nursing, etc.
Start at CEI and take the most affordable General Education classes in the state at only $129 per credit. Then transfer with an associate degree to a university.
Win awesome prizes like a $500 scholarship or an Oculus Quest 2!
