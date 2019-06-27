REXBURG — Rachael Gimmeson's interest in nursing was sparked last year.
Her brother had recently been born in the intensive care unit of Madison Memorial Hospital, and her older sister had begun working as a nurse on the other side of the state. The 16-year-old junior was taking a nursing class in Madison High School when she heard about the brand-new externship that the hospital was launching in collaboration with Madison School District and Sugar-Salem School District.
The extenships are shorter versions of internships, but the students aren't paid and they don't interact with patients. Instead, 13 high school students from the two districts are spending their summer talking to dozens of doctors, nurses and other hospital employees to get a better understanding of every job needed to keep a hospital running. The program launched June 18 and will continue every Tuesday and Thursday during the summer.
"I'm liking it a lot. Seeing the different departments that you don't think about at a hospital is interesting. It's not just doctors and nurses," Gimmeson said.
Dr. Jacob Curtis heard about the idea for the program early on as a member of the medical executive committee. The program was launched and spearheaded by Chief Medical Officer Kevin McEwan but quickly gathered support from employees in other areas of the hospital.
One of McEwan's goals with the program was to encourage more doctors and nurses to work in Rexburg and the rest of eastern Idaho. The state is suffering from a severe nursing shortage, which could get worse if younger clinicians cannot be convinced to move into rural clinics.
"Part of the goal is that if we can increase motivation at the high school level, the students who grew up in Idaho can be kept here and help fill our needs," Curtis said.
One of those students Curtis hoped would stick around is Madison Curtis, his 16-year-old daughter. Dr. Curtis remembered showing her videos of toenail removals and other procedures at a young age and realized how well she could handle blood and guts.
Madison said she first heard about the program from the announcements at Madison High School but was instantly interested in learning more details about the different hospital jobs out there. All but one of the externship students are girls and the majority of them are entering their senior year. As one of the younger participants, Madison didn't know the other students in the program that well before it started but felt that getting this experience at a younger age was an advantage.
"I'll hopefully get the chance to go through this again next year and learn even more about the hospital," Madison said.
That family connection isn't unusual within the program. JoAnn Eddins, the hospital's director of ambulatory care, estimated that about half the students in the externship had parents who work for one of Madison Memorial's departments.
Tuesday morning, the students went through a series of lectures and demonstrations with a number of Madison Memorial employees. Eddins spoke to the students in the middle of the day and walked them through some of the basics of efficient outpatient care.
Eddins has also taught lessons to medical students at Brigham Young University and noticed differences between the two groups. She said that college students tend to ask her more about specific programs and experiences that she had at the hospital, whereas the high schoolers in the externship so far are more worried about the cost of getting into the career and the big-picture details of becoming a doctor.
"They're still trying to figure out what they want to do. They have an interest in health care right now but that could change," Eddins said.
Four doctors from the Rexburg Medical Clinic came by later to talk about their relationship to the main hospital. The clinic's lead doctor, Joseph Watson, told the students about his experience going into medical school later in life. He told the students not to worry about perfect grades but was frank about how difficult the job would be — one of his first professors told a class of 150 students that only four of them would get into their dream field, and he was proven right.
"It's not that the rest of you can't do the job you want," Watson said. "A lot of people just get discouraged out of it because it's so difficult."
Many of the speakers at the hospital were blunt about the difficulties that the students would face by going into medical school. Earning a doctorate involved eight years of schooling, with tough competition to get into top-rated medical schools and residency programs. It's also an expensive field to get into; on one of his slides, Curtis estimated the full education would cost half a million dollars and warned that number might already be out-of-date.
Madison was surprised to hear her father's breakdown of the hurdles she would face by going into the medical field. But it didn't scare her or any of the other students away from the program.
"It's definitely worth all the time and effort to get to that point," she said.
Madison said she plans to get her degree out of state and is looking at schools in Utah and California. After that, she was open to returning to work in Idaho.
Gimmeson was less certain about her future plans but said she was happy to spend her summer in the wings of the hospital.
"If I wasn't doing this, I would just be reading at home. This has given me such a good experience," she said.