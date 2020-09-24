Fairview Elementary is one of two Idaho schools named one of this year's National Blue Ribbon Schools by the United States Department of Education.
Idaho's Blue Ribbon schools were nominated by the State Department of Education in December and were reviewed at the federal level this year. Schools are awarded for either strong overall academic success or for their work in closing the achievement gaps between certain student populations.
The award for Fairview was based on high testing scores recorded by students during the 2018-2019 school year. Fairview reported 89% of its students were reading proficiently in the spring numbers for the Idaho Reading Indicator. More than 70% of students met the language arts and math proficiency standards in the Idaho Standards Achievement Test, significantly above the averages for the state and Bonneville Joint School District 93.
Nicki Pack was the principal at Fairview for several years and filed the paperwork after the school was nominated by the state last year. Pack transferred to Cloverdale Elementary School this fall but was excited for the success of her previous school.
"What got our students up to that level was the teachers working together and collaborating. All our schools have time for them to collaborate every week, but the Fairview teachers collaborate every day," Pack said.
Fairview Principal Justin Dahlke said some of that collaboration worked differently this year because of the coronavirus but that teachers were still working hard to help kids get up to those standards.
"I think if you come in here tomorrow, there's going to be some excitement because of the award, but it'll also be a lot of teachers continuing that same work for students," Dahlke said.
The other school receiving the award in Idaho is Beutler Middle School in the West Ada Joint District. The national award ceremony for this year's 367 Blue Ribbon Schools will be held virtually in November.