Idaho's biggest geography competition is coming to Rexburg at the end of the month. 

The state finals for the Idaho GeoBee, a National Geographic-sponsored competition that tests local fourth- through eighth-graders on geography, will be held March 29 at Brigham Young University-Idaho.

The competition will be made up of 69 school winners, from all over Idaho. Fifteen of those students are from the Post Register's coverage area. 

In the lead-up to the state championship, schools conducted a GeoBee to name a school champion. The respective school champions then took a proctored, online, qualifying test. The top 100 ranked students in each state qualify to represent their school at the state level GeoBee competition, according to National Geographic's website.

The state winner receives $1,000 from National Geographic and represents Idaho in the National Geographic Bee, where the winner earns a $50,000 college scholarship. The National Geographic Bee is held May 19-22 in Washington, D.C.

"It's a great competition," said state coordinator Michael Madsen, a BYU-Idaho geography professor. "Geography kind of gets marginalized and forgotten about. This is a good program that brings attention to it." 

The Idaho GeoBee will feature eight rounds of questions — on topics including culture, language, religion and land masses — with students going through a preliminary round and then a finalist round. 

"It's really an acknowledgment of how bright and smart these kids are," Madsen said. 

The finalist round is made up of the 10 highest-scorers, or students who got the most questions right out of eight. Questions can be multiple choice, or open-ended, Madsen said.

According to National Geographic's website, the eastern Idaho students competing in this year's competition are:

— Hirvin Castro-Camacho, A.H. Bush Elementary School 

— Savannah Salamanca, Ammon Elementary School

— Parker Banks, Challis Elementary School

— Matthew Kinoshita, Hope Lutheran School

— Jaxx Esplin, Mackay Elementary School

— Jackson Chenault, Madison Junior High School

— Douglas Flamm, Madison Middle School

Mountain Valley Elementary School

— Cooper Wadsworth, Mountain View Middle School

— Liam Hegsted, Rigby Middle School

— Quinton Hall, Rimrock Elementary School

— Cameron Gordon, Sugar Salem Junior High School

— Mack Smith, Terreton Elementary-Junior High School

— Kimbal Anderson, Thomas D. Kershaw Intermediate School

— Bridger Hammer, Ucon Elementary School

