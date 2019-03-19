Idaho's biggest geography competition is coming to Rexburg at the end of the month.
The state finals for the Idaho GeoBee, a National Geographic-sponsored competition that tests local fourth- through eighth-graders on geography, will be held March 29 at Brigham Young University-Idaho.
The competition will be made up of 69 school winners, from all over Idaho. Fifteen of those students are from the Post Register's coverage area.
In the lead-up to the state championship, schools conducted a GeoBee to name a school champion. The respective school champions then took a proctored, online, qualifying test. The top 100 ranked students in each state qualify to represent their school at the state level GeoBee competition, according to National Geographic's website.
The state winner receives $1,000 from National Geographic and represents Idaho in the National Geographic Bee, where the winner earns a $50,000 college scholarship. The National Geographic Bee is held May 19-22 in Washington, D.C.
"It's a great competition," said state coordinator Michael Madsen, a BYU-Idaho geography professor. "Geography kind of gets marginalized and forgotten about. This is a good program that brings attention to it."
The Idaho GeoBee will feature eight rounds of questions — on topics including culture, language, religion and land masses — with students going through a preliminary round and then a finalist round.
"It's really an acknowledgment of how bright and smart these kids are," Madsen said.
The finalist round is made up of the 10 highest-scorers, or students who got the most questions right out of eight. Questions can be multiple choice, or open-ended, Madsen said.
According to National Geographic's website, the eastern Idaho students competing in this year's competition are:
— Hirvin Castro-Camacho, A.H. Bush Elementary School
— Savannah Salamanca, Ammon Elementary School
— Parker Banks, Challis Elementary School
— Matthew Kinoshita, Hope Lutheran School
— Jaxx Esplin, Mackay Elementary School
— Jackson Chenault, Madison Junior High School
— Douglas Flamm, Madison Middle School
Mountain Valley Elementary School
— Cooper Wadsworth, Mountain View Middle School
— Liam Hegsted, Rigby Middle School
— Quinton Hall, Rimrock Elementary School
— Cameron Gordon, Sugar Salem Junior High School
— Mack Smith, Terreton Elementary-Junior High School
— Kimbal Anderson, Thomas D. Kershaw Intermediate School
— Bridger Hammer, Ucon Elementary School