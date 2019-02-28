Five finalists have been named in the search for the University of Idaho’s next president.
Arrangements are being made for finalist visits to the Moscow campus and the UI Boise Center next week. Open forums will take place with students, faculty, staff and the public.
The finalists are:
Christopher Callahan, the founding dean of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. Callahan serves as the university’s vice provost and as CEO of the Arizona Public Broadcasting system. He is responsible for 300 employees, 2,200 students and a $37 million annual budget. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Boston University and a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University.
Diane Z. Chase, executive vice president and provost at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Chase is responsible for a budget of $448 million and 1,121 faculty members at the university that serves 30,457 students. She has bachelor’s and doctoral degrees in anthropology, both from the University of Pennsylvania. Chase has held a variety of academic positions since 1983.
Scott Green, global chief operating and financial officer of Hogan Lovells, an international law firm. Green is an alumnus of UI and a fourth-generation Idahoan. He was inducted into UI’s Hall of Fame in 2009. The law firm has more than 45 offices globally and more than $2 billion in revenue. Green has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from UI and a master’s in business administration from Harvard University.
Elizabeth Spiller, dean of the College of Letters and Science at the University of California, Davis. The college has 900 full-time faculty members and serves 14,300 undergraduate majors and 1,600 graduate students. Spiller has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Amherst College, and master’s and doctoral degrees in English and American language and literature from Harvard University. She oversees an annual budget of $225 million.
Paul Tikalsky, dean of the College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology at Oklahoma State University. Under Tikalsky’s leadership, the college raised $110 million from external donors, foundations and corporations. OSU is a land-grant university. Tikalsky has a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and master’s and doctorate degrees in engineering from the University of Texas.
The person selected will replace President Chuck Staben, whose contract will not be renewed. His last day as president is June 15.
The finalists were selected following interviews with nine semifinalists late last week by the UI President Search Screening Committee. The person who is selected will become UI’s 19th president.
For more information on the search, including an option to submit feedback on each candidate, visit www.uidaho.edu/presidential-search.