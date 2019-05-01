Editor’s note: Over the coming weeks the Post Register is profiling graduating Bonneville County seniors.
Idaho Falls High School senior Eric Olvera says he wants to one day work on the United States Supreme Court.
Olvera will attend Harvard University this fall on a full-tuition scholarship. He’ll study political science and philosophy. After college, he wants to go to law school.
Olvera said his passion for critical thinking, and time spent on the Idaho Falls High School speech and debate team, is why he wants to one day work in law and politics.
“It is impossible to not see some sort of political post when I’m on (social media),” said Olvera, who is the first in his family to attend college. “I notice how impactful politics is for literally everything and because of that, I think it would be cool to get into politics to try and make the world a better place.
“Policies affect people in so many ways, and I want to be a part of that,” he added.
Olvera, who was born in Rexburg, moved to Idaho Falls with his family in 2008. He said he became invested in the local political scene following the 2016 presidential election.
Olvera said he has been involved in the Bonneville County Democrats and has tried to use his time in school to understand peers whose politics are different from his own.
“I think diversity of thought is really important,” Olvera said. “Background affects your ideas and thoughts. People with different backgrounds have different ideas, and I think that’s really critical to building a society where people are open to new ideas and meeting new people.”
When not debating or discussing politics, Olvera has worked at the same tire shop where his father works, Clair & Dee’s Point S in Rexburg, to earn extra money for spending and college.
When he graduates at the end of May, Olvera will have a GPA of over 4.0 — due to classes such as AP U.S. history and AP physics he took during the previous three years — and a 33 ACT score, which is in the 98th percentile.
Similar to friend and fellow Idaho Falls District 91 student, Ivan Ruiz, Olvera is an Idaho State University TRIO Educational Talent Search student. TRIO is a federally funded program that provides help to first-generation, limited-income students trying to reach higher education, its website states.
Olvera was selected to attend the TRIO National Student Leadership Congress — a six-day leadership experience in Washington, D.C., where he got to meet Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley.
One day, he said, he wants to meet and work with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
“He’s a great kid. And a super hard-working kid,” Idaho Falls principal Bob Devine said. “Just a nice, quiet, hardworking and brilliant kid.”