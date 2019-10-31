The initial cost estimate for the recommended renovations to facilities in Idaho Falls School District 91 has been released, with additions to two middle schools and two high schools in the district coming in at approximately $78 million in the first phase of improvements.
A three-phase version of district's 10-year Master Facilities plan was presented to the district's steering committee on Tuesday by Cooperative Strategies, a school advisory company hired by District 91 to guide the process. School officials and parents on the committee will help finalize the recommendations before they are presented to the school board Nov. 13.
In the first phase of facility renovations, both Idaho Falls and Skyline high schools would receive an additional space for college and career counseling offices along with safety renovations, including a new front entrance. Idaho Falls would add a common area for students and see major renovations to its science labs, while Skyline would expand its auditorium and receive repairs to the roof and parking lot.
The first phase also would include additions to Eagle Rock and Taylorview middle schools, as the district considers moving sixth-grade students out of its elementary schools. Moving sixth-graders up would align the age groups at schools with the district's curriculum and free up space for more elementary schools to teach kindergarten classes.
The $78 million is a rough estimate for the combined projects in phase one and is meant to fall within 50 percent of the final cost. That expectation gives the phase-one projects an expected range for the actual cost from $39 million to $117 million.
"I think its a pretty good price, and it came with a year of research, so it makes sense that it would address the concerns of everyone who has been involved in the voting and planning for these improvements," said Shelly Smede, director of Compass Academy and one of the members of the district's steering committee.
Phase two would follow the district's switch to a new configuration of sixth- through eighth-grade middle schools. This phase would complete any unfinished high school renovations, build a new career-technical education school somewhere in the district and begin modernizing some of the district's oldest elementary schools.
Phase three would include the conclusion of the elementary school additions and see Theresa Bunker Elementary School turned into an early childhood center. Neither of these phases was given an approximate cost by Cooperative Strategies.
A poll from the end of Tuesday's meeting showed that the recommendations for the K-5 elementary schools and the renovations at Skyline had overwhelming support among the committee members, with more than 83 percent giving both the highest potential score. Only half the group showed the same high level of support for the Idaho Falls renovations, while 30 percent remained undecided.
Public support for the recommendations has been similarly mixed. A poll from an Oct. 8 public meeting found that 73 percent of people supported the additions to Skyline while only 56 percent supported the Idaho Falls renovations.
The biggest split between the committee and the public came on the new arrangement for sixth-graders. The proposed reconfiguration had less than 60 percent of public support in the last poll and had the second-highest number of people strongly against the change. Comments were sharply divided about whether sixth-graders would benefit from a schedule more closely aligned with their curriculum or be too young to be exposed to current middle school students.
"A 6-8 configuration is more developmentally appropriate for the 6th graders," one comment in favor of the change read. "It also gives them a much-needed longer school day and access to the same electives most 6th graders across the country get."
"I don’t love the idea of my 11-year-old at the middle school. Middle school is a hard adjustment, and it throws kids into the peer pressure and anxieties of early adolescence a year sooner," another comment from a parent read.