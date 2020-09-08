The second full week of classes for local schools has begun with 11 cases of the coronavirus reported across eight separate schools.
Idaho Falls School District 91 has announced two positive cases of the virus from students at Edgemont Elementary School, one case at Idaho Falls High School and one at Skyline High School. District 91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne said that two more cases at Idaho Falls High School were reported Tuesday morning.
Bonneville School District 93 reported cases over the weekend from students at Ammon Elementary, Bridgewater Elementary and Rocky Mountain Middle School. The district also reported that one staff member at both Iona Elementary School and Bonneville High School had tested positive for the virus.
All cases had been reported to the districts over Labor Day weekend by Eastern Idaho Public Health. Schools were instructed to follow up with anyone else in the district who was in close contact with the positive case for long enough to potentially catch the virus, while EIPH focused on the contacts outside of the school.
"When teachers were supposed to be off Sunday and have Labor Day off, we had to ask them to get with their principals to identify those kids who might have been exposed," District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said.
Woolstenhulme said the early signs showed that parents and schools were taking the right steps to reduce the risk of more widespread infections. The students and staff who had tested positive stayed home as soon as they felt sick, got test results back within three days and the assigned seating at schools helped to quickly trace the potential exposures.
The elementary school students had fewer than 10 other people who were in close contact with them and the middle school student had around 15 potential exposures. At the other end, Woolstenhulme said that District 93 officials had briefly discussed quarantining a grade level at Iona because of the potential connections from the infected staff member.
A total of 72 students had been asked to isolate across District 91 Tuesday because of the potential exposure. Wimborne similarly asked families to do their part to keep sick students at home while they provided remote lessons to anyone in a temporary quarantine.
"We have learned lessons from the spring and the professional development we've had for teachers, and will continue to refine that process to support students as they isolate," Wimborne said.
Both districts continued as normal for all students and employees who had not already been contacted about the potential close contact. District 93 had recently changed its reopening policy so schools would only shut down if the person with the positive case had been there in the last 48 hours, which the extended Labor Day weekend covered.
Local health officials had discussed the need to reopen schools during the summer while emphasizing that the virus would inevitably show up in the buildings. Martha Buitrago, an infectious disease physician who works with Idaho Falls Community Hospital, said before the school year started that mask requirements and other strong actions by school districts would be needed to stay in control of the coronavirus.
"We hope everyone has common sense but not everyone does, so sometimes we need to make a mandate. It's like the seat belt laws. It may not always be comfortable, but I know it's safe," Buitrago said.