Two eastern Idaho high schools are among 19 middle and high schools statewide to get "Sources of Strength" suicide prevention grants.
South Fremont and Firth high schools are among the latest recipients, along with six schools in northern Idaho, two in south-central Idaho and nine in the Treasure Valley, the state Department of Education said in a news release Tuesday. Each school will get $2,400.
The program, which dates back to 2014 and is part of the suicide prevention Idaho Lives project, pairs peer leaders with adult advisers to fight teen suicide. Butte County Junior-Senior High School in Arco and Blackfoot Charter Middle School were among the schools that got Sources of Strength grants last year.
“Sources of Strength is a proven program that cultivates supportive relationships between students and trusted adults, and builds protective factors in youth such as hope, persistence and willingness to seek help,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that these schools across Idaho are embracing this resource to support their students and prevent future loss of life.”
Idaho and the Intermountain West have consistently had some of the highest suicide rates in the country in recent years. In 2017, 393 Idahoans killed themselves, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, for a suicide rate of 22.9 per 100,000 people. The national suicide rate that year was 14 per 100,000 people.