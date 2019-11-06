One of the state’s largest school-organized events for Veterans Day will happen in Firth on Thursday morning.
Firth High School will present 120 veterans with plaques and roses at the school’s annual assembly for Veterans Day, with more veterans expected to speak at the event or attend alongside those being honored. The assembly begins at 10 a.m. and will include music by the Community Orchestra at Firth and lunch for the veterans attending.
The veterans receiving plaques at the assembly were nominated by somebody in the Firth community but are not necessarily from the area.
Stewart Portela had helped organize the program for more than 20 years as a teacher at Firth High School. Now retired, Portela remains heavily involved with this year’s event and said the size of the program allowed for some unique acts to honor the veterans in attendance.
“We have twin girls who will be presenting a plaque to their grandfather and one to their great-grandfather. Stuff like that, you just don’t see in many schools, and the opportunities like that will be gone in a few years because of the passing of these veterans,” Portela said.
Idaho’s state code includes a requirement that all Idaho schools conduct a program for Veterans Day that takes up at least one class period, but Firth High School has gained a reputation for doing extra work for its event. Pictures of veterans and banners from the military branches decorate the school’s hall during the year. The assembly is organized every year as a project by members of the senior class, and students dress formally at the assembly.
Students also raise thousands of dollars each year for the plaques that will be awarded and for the lunch at the end of the assembly. This year, the school received a $3,500 grant from Humana Health to help cover the cost of the event.
The keynote speaker at the event Brig. Gen. Farin Schwartz from the Idaho Army National Guard. The school’s principal, Keith Drake, also will be named the Veteran of the Year by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2146 in Idaho Falls.
The assembly also will include a representative from Sen. Mike Crapo’s office in Idaho Falls presenting a Spirit of Freedom award. The award is the state’s highest honor for volunteers who help to honor veterans across the state, including other veterans or civilian volunteers, and will be given to 28 Idahoans by Crapo’s office this year.
“These people do a lot of casework with the (Veterans Affairs), but sometimes the volunteer work that they do doesn’t get the recognition that he feels that it deserves,” Crapo spokesman Lindsay Nothern said.
The Spirit of Freedom award in Firth will be given to Beverly McLendon, the wife of a Vietnam War veteran who has worked with the Military Affairs Committee in Idaho Falls for several decades.